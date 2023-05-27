Abhishek Bachchan reveals the compliment he gave Aishwarya Rai after watching Ponniyin Selvan II

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has revealed the compliment that he gave wife-actor Aishwarya Rai after watching her film Ponniyin Selvan: II (PS2). Speaking at an event, Abhishek said 'yes it has', when the reporter told him that the film did amazing at the box office. He also responded to a question about being part of more OTT projects. (Also Read | Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office: Aishwarya Rai-starrer grosses over ₹300 crore worldwide month after release)

Ponniyin Selvan: II, helmed by Mani Ratnam, is the sequel to the 2022 film Ponniyin Selvan: I. In both the films, Aishwarya Rai played dual roles – Nandini and Mandakini Devi. The film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 five-part novel series of the same name.

How Abhishek complimented Aishwarya

Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Abhishek said, “Well, I told her that I think it was her best work till date as an actor. An unbelievable feat to accomplish with a role like that, very, very layered, very difficult and to just ace it as a pro that she did it was fantastic. I’m so proud of her.”

Talking about being part of OTT projects, Abhishek also said, "Well wherever the work takes me, I am available. I am an actor, my job is to act." Abhishek spoke on the sidelines of the IIFA awards held in Dubai.

The actor had also shared pictures on Instagram from the IIFA press conference along with co-host Vicky Kaushal. He had written in the caption, "Getting into the groove of IIFA 2023 with the talented @vickykaushal09. Looking forward to hosting and entertaining all of you. My friend @osmanabdulrazak , I hope I carried off the clothes well? Not half as cool as you, but I tried."

Abhishek will be seen in Nikkhil Advani-backed Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil comedy drama KD. He also has Shoojit Sircar's untitled slice-of-life drama, which will start shooting in August.

Abhishek on PS2

Ahead of PS2's release in April, Abhishek had posted a clip on Instagram. He had written, "Excited as the Cholas return to the screens tomorrow! Sending best wishes to the entire team of #PonniyinSelvan2." The film earned over ₹300 crore at the worldwide box office. The second part of the period action epic was released in theatres on April 28 in Tamil along with the dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam.

Ponniyin Selvan's film series chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, played by Jayam Ravi, one of the most powerful kings in the south who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. Apart from Aishwarya, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala and Prakash Raj also round out the cast of the lavishly mounted franchise.

