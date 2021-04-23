Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Abhishek Bachchan, asked if Aishwarya Rai advises him about his romantic scenes, gives a funny reply. Watch video
bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan, asked if Aishwarya Rai advises him about his romantic scenes, gives a funny reply. Watch video

Abhishek Bachchan was asked on The Kapil Sharma Show if Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has ever given him any advice after watching his romantic scenes. Watch his funny reply here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 12:39 PM IST
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been married since 2007.

Abhishek Bachchan, during a recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, addressed a question on whether his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan analyses his romantic scenes. He put Kapil Sharma on the spot, asking him if his wife Ginni Chatrath critiqued his flirting technique with guests on the show.

Pointing out that Aishwarya belongs to the same profession, Kapil asked Abhishek, “Wife jo hoti hai achchi critic bhi hoti hai. Kabhi aisa hua hai ki aapka romantic scene dekha kisi film mein aur aapko advise kiya ki aap aur behtar kar sakte the ya aap zyada kar rahe hai. Aisa kabhi bolti hai aapko (Wives are good critics too. Has it ever happened with you that she watched a romantic scene of yours and told you that you could have done better or that you overdid it)?”

Holding back his laughter, Abhishek replied, “Ek baat batao. Aapki wife aapka show dekhti hai? Unhone kabhi aap se yeh kaha hai ki aap Nikita ke saath zyada better flirt kar sakte the (Tell me one thing. Does your wife watch your show? Has she ever told you that you could have flirted with Nikita better)?”

Kapil is known to flirt with the female actors on his show, from Deepika Padukone to Nora Fatehi. During this particular episode, he was flirting with Abhishek’s The Big Bull co-star Nikita Dutta.

Also see: Rakesh Roshan drops flirty comment on wife Pinkie’s pool photo, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan shower love

Stumped by the question, Kapil replied, “Aise biwiyaan kabhi nahi bolengi, hai na (Wives will never give such feedback, right)?” Abhishek asked, “Achcha (Is that so)?” He then joked, “Kyunki aap show dikhate nahi ho. Main bhi picture nahi dikhata hoon. Isi wajah se (You don’t make your wife watch your show. I also don’t make mine watch my films, for this reason).”

Abhishek and Aishwarya celebrated 14 years of marriage on Tuesday. As he is shooting for his upcoming film Dasvi in Lucknow and she is in Mumbai, the celebrations were virtual. She took to Instagram to share a screenshot of their video chat, which also featured daughter Aaradhya.

Abhishek Bachchan, during a recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, addressed a question on whether his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan analyses his romantic scenes. He put Kapil Sharma on the spot, asking him if his wife Ginni Chatrath critiqued his flirting technique with guests on the show.

Pointing out that Aishwarya belongs to the same profession, Kapil asked Abhishek, “Wife jo hoti hai achchi critic bhi hoti hai. Kabhi aisa hua hai ki aapka romantic scene dekha kisi film mein aur aapko advise kiya ki aap aur behtar kar sakte the ya aap zyada kar rahe hai. Aisa kabhi bolti hai aapko (Wives are good critics too. Has it ever happened with you that she watched a romantic scene of yours and told you that you could have done better or that you overdid it)?”

Holding back his laughter, Abhishek replied, “Ek baat batao. Aapki wife aapka show dekhti hai? Unhone kabhi aap se yeh kaha hai ki aap Nikita ke saath zyada better flirt kar sakte the (Tell me one thing. Does your wife watch your show? Has she ever told you that you could have flirted with Nikita better)?”

Kapil is known to flirt with the female actors on his show, from Deepika Padukone to Nora Fatehi. During this particular episode, he was flirting with Abhishek’s The Big Bull co-star Nikita Dutta.

Also see: Rakesh Roshan drops flirty comment on wife Pinkie’s pool photo, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan shower love

Stumped by the question, Kapil replied, “Aise biwiyaan kabhi nahi bolengi, hai na (Wives will never give such feedback, right)?” Abhishek asked, “Achcha (Is that so)?” He then joked, “Kyunki aap show dikhate nahi ho. Main bhi picture nahi dikhata hoon. Isi wajah se (You don’t make your wife watch your show. I also don’t make mine watch my films, for this reason).”

Abhishek and Aishwarya celebrated 14 years of marriage on Tuesday. As he is shooting for his upcoming film Dasvi in Lucknow and she is in Mumbai, the celebrations were virtual. She took to Instagram to share a screenshot of their video chat, which also featured daughter Aaradhya.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
abhishek bachchan aishwarya rai bachchan aishwarya rai

Related Stories

bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan recalls first meeting with Aishwarya Rai when he was a 'production boy', admits he had a crush on her

PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 03:39 PM IST
bollywood

Aishwarya Rai shares screenshot of virtual anniversary party with Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya. See here

UPDATED ON APR 21, 2021 01:39 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP