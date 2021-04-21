IND USA
Abhishek Bachchan with Aishwarya Rai and their daughter Aaradhya.
Aishwarya Rai shares screenshot of virtual anniversary party with Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya. See here

  • Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Wednesday shared a screenshot of her video chat with husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 21, 2021 12:38 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Wednesday took to Instagram to share a screen grab as she video chatted with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

She shared it without any caption but added a few emojis. In the picture, Aishwarya has her hand around Aaradhya as Abhishek is visible in an inset picture on the top right-hand corner, smiling. Aaradhya is wearing flower hairband.


A host of her fans dropped messages in the comments section. While many added heart and fire emojis, some wished them a 'happy anniversary'. One fan wrote: "Happy Anniversary to both of you May each new day you share be ever more beautiful than the last. Love you & Miss You."

Another fan complimented Aishwarya and said: "You are a woman with a unique gift try to nourish it." Many others called Aaradhya "cute".

Aashwarya hasn't been very regular on Instagram but on every big occasion, she makes it a point to share a post. On Easter, she posted a picture of Aaradhya dressed as an Easter bunny and wrote: "Easter LOVE y’all." Likewise, she shared family pictures and wished all on Holi, Valentine's Day, new year's day and Christmas.

Aishwarya will be seen next in Mani Ratnam's epic Ponniyin Selvan. In January , Aishwarya was seen arriving in Hyderabad for the shoot of the film, accompanied by Abhishek and Aaradhya. Reportedly, Aishwarya will be seen playing a double role in the film. Ponniyin Selvan will also star Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut lashes out against 'fools' who are 'depressed' by pandemic, asks 'Who cares about your life?'

Abhishek has been keeping busy. The actor has been based in Lucknow for a while, shooting for his upcoming film, Dasvi. Earlier this month, he saw the release of his film The Big Bull on Disney+ Hotstar. During the lockdown last year, he appeared in Ludo and a streaming series, Breathe: Into the Shadows.

