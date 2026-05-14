Abhishek Bachchan's action-packed avatar from Shah Rukh Khan's King leaked, fans hype badass villain energy
The leaked visuals from the sets of King have only fuelled fan theories that Abhishek Bachchan could be playing an antagonist opposite Shah Rukh Khan.
A leaked picture from the sets of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action spectacle King has surfaced online, showing Abhishek Bachchan in a fierce, rugged, full-blown action avatar. And the internet has already decided that it has villain energy written all over it.
Abhishek Bachchan's avatar from King leaked
After behind-the-scenes videos and pictures of Shah Rukh Khan shooting with leading lady Deepika Padukone went viral, fresh leaks from the sets of King have now taken over social media – this time featuring Abhishek Bachchan.
Several images of the actor from the film’s set have surfaced online, giving fans a glimpse of his new avatar and fuelling even more curiosity around his role in the much-awaited action entertainer.
The images were shared on several fan accounts on X, also known as Twitter. In one frame, Abhishek is seen standing atop a vehicle against a rugged mountainous backdrop.
He is dressed in a long grey overcoat layered over an all-black outfit while holding what appears to be a gun. Another shot seems to capture a high-octane car crash sequence mid-explosion, hinting at the film’s scale and stylised action.
The caption of the post read, “#AbhishekBachchan 😈 First Official Internet Breaking Alert LEAKED LOOK Photos ⚠️ From #KING 👑 Shoot On Sets In 2026❤️🔥 #ABJr Full Fledge RAW & REAL First Look Reveal In #SiddharthAnand's Next PAN World Action Opus On #XMas Dec 24 2026 💯 Its From CAR CRASH & CLIMAX Sequences.”{{/usCountry}}
The caption of the post read, “#AbhishekBachchan 😈 First Official Internet Breaking Alert LEAKED LOOK Photos ⚠️ From #KING 👑 Shoot On Sets In 2026❤️🔥 #ABJr Full Fledge RAW & REAL First Look Reveal In #SiddharthAnand's Next PAN World Action Opus On #XMas Dec 24 2026 💯 Its From CAR CRASH & CLIMAX Sequences.”{{/usCountry}}
The visuals have only fuelled fan theories that Abhishek could be playing a powerful antagonist opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the entertainer.
“Its look like Thakur Durjan Singh 😜 from Karan Arjun,” one social media user commented. Another wrote, “the Antagonist of #KING movie!”
Earlier, when Deepika and Shah Rukh were shooting in South Africa for King, several behind-the-scenes videos from the shoot surfaced on social media, quickly grabbing fans’ attention. One showed them in the middle of the scene, while one showed Shah Rukh offering his hand to help Deepika as she climbs a flight of stairs.
Following the emergence of the visuals, director Siddharth Anand had reacted strongly to the leak, urging fans to stop circulating them online. He wrote, “REQUEST TO ALL THE FANS. Please do not post or circulate any leaked multimedia from the sets of KING. The team is working round the clock to ensure the best cinematic experience for everyone. Let us wait for the surprise on the big screen and for the assets to be revealed as the team of King originally intends to. Thank you for your love, support and cooperation. ❤️ Shah Rukh Khan in & as KING.” He stressed that the team is working “round the clock” to deliver a complete big-screen experience and urged audiences to avoid fragmented, out-of-context spoilers.
Abhishek Bachchan's projects
King also stars Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, and others. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, the film reportedly features Shah Rukh as a seasoned assassin in a dark underworld, with Suhana playing his protégé. It is slated for release this Christmas.
He was most recently seen in Raja Shivaji. Helmed by Riteish Deshmukh, the historical action film also stars Riteish in the lead role alongside Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh in key roles. Based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire, the film was released in theatres on May 1.
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