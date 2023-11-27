Abhishek Bachchan debuts new buzzcut look at event, internet approves

Actor Abhishek Bachchan unveiled his new look at a recent event. On Monday, he took to his Instagram handle and shared glimpses from the Omega event in Delhi. While Abhishek looked dapper in a formal look, it's his buzzcut that is grabbing everyone's attention. Also read: Aishwarya Rai pens note for daughter Aaradhya on birthday, Abhishek Bachchan shares pic with his ‘little princess’

Abhishek looked confident in a blue shirt, topped with a blue blazer and pants. He sported glasses and a watch which further elevated his new short hair look. He shared several photos from the event and wrote, “It’s always a pleasure to spend time with my @omega family! Over the weekend in Delhi for the #OmegaGolfTrophy Loving my new Aqua Terra Master chronometer worldtimer. It’s a thing of beauty! Also, to my people at @herringboneandsui for, as always, making me look great ( if I may say so), thank you.”

Soon after his post went live, fans and friends praised him. Angad Bedi and Sonu Sood dropped several fire emojis to hype him in the comments. Neil Nitin Mukesh added, “Looking Faaaabbbb.” “Looking dapper in a suit and a tie,” Rituparna Sengupta said.

Meanwhile, a fan wrote in the comment, “Aging like fine wine AB!! Haircut really suits you too!” “Looking sharp AB,” said someone else. Yet another IG user commented, “Now that's a look! You're rocking this, love it!”

Abhishek recently marked the birthday of his daughter Aaradhya. Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya turned 12. On her birthday, Abhishek had posted a photo from her childhood days from an event and captioned it, "Happy birthday my little princess! I love you mostest.”

Abhishek was last seen in Ghoomer. In the film, Abhishek plays the role of a coach, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he meets a paraplegic athlete, played by Saiyami Kher. It is set against the backdrop of societal issues and personal struggles as both of them take the journey together against all odds. The film received a lukewarm response at the box office.

