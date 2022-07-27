Abhishek Bachchan, Kapil Dev to hoist tricolour in Melbourne

To commemorate 75 years of India’s independence, actor Abhishek Bachchan and former cricketer Kapil Dev will be hoisting the Tricolour in Melbourne, Australia on August 13. The two, who are key speakers at the upcoming edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, will hoist the National Flag at Federation Square .

Every year, a representative from Indian cinema hoists the Tricolour, and Bachchan is eager to revel in patriotic spirit along with Dev.

“It is a great honour to be a part of the 75th year celebrations of Indian independence in Melbourne. It’s a matter of pride for me to hoist the National Flag,” says Bachchan, 46, pointing out how the event also highlights the merging of cinema and cricket on a global arena. “This is a mark of the friendship between Australia and India,” he notes.

He continues, “To share this platform with Kapil sir is momentous for me and the event also marks the coming together of cinema and cricket, two things that have often united us Indians. I am looking forward to celebrating India, Indians and the spirit of our country among hundreds of people in attendance.”

On being a part of the festival, Dev had earlier said, “It’s a deep-rooted emotional connection we have for both cinema and sports, and when they come together, it’s a rewarding experience.”

The film fest, which will be held from August 12-20, is returning after two years of being held virtually due to the pandemic..