Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Abhishek Bachchan recalls Amitabh asking Yash Chopra for a job during financial crunch, when 'nothing was working out'
bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan recalls Amitabh asking Yash Chopra for a job during financial crunch, when 'nothing was working out'

Abhishek Bachchan has spoken about the period of financial difficulty that his dad went through. He said that he dropped out of college to support his father, and recalled the story about Amitabh Bachchan asking Yash Chopra for a job.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 10:38 AM IST
Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan (L) and his son Abhishek Bachchan pose for a picture during a party.(REUTERS)

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has said that he had 'front row seats' when his family went through a financial crunch in the 1990s. He said that he was forced to drop out of college and return home because his father, Amitabh Bachchan, 'was going through a really rough time'.

In an appearance on YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, Abhishek recalled the time, and said that even though he wasn't 'qualified' to help him in any way, he felt that as a son, he should be around his father.

He said, "Well, truth be told, I left university -- I was studying in Boston University. I had declared my major as liberal arts, and then I majored in performing arts. And I left my education because my father was going through this really rough time, financially. He had started this business called ABCL."

He continued, "I don't think I was qualified to help him in any which way, but I just felt that as a son, I needed to be around my father, and help in whatever way. So I left my college and came back. I started helping him in his company." Abhishek said that he 'started as a production boy', which he described as a 'glorified tea maker'.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Aditi Rao Hydari, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Nushrratt Bharuccha read out bizarre DMs

Geeta says she was sceptical about dating Harbhajan because she heard 'stories'

Kangana tweets against having third child, gets reminded about own two siblings

Arjun Rampal reveals who clicked his new photos as he recovers from Covid-19

He recalled one particular incident, when his father summoned him to his study late at night, to tell him that his 'movies aren't working out, the business isn't working out, nothing is working out'. It was then that Amitabh decided to 'go back to basics' and revive his acting career. So the next morning, he 'walked across to Yash Chopra's house', Abhishek said, and told him, "Look, I don't have a job, nobody is giving me work anymore, my movies aren't working, and I've come to ask you to please give me a film to work in."

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan says he had a 'middle-class upbringing', dad Amitabh 'wasn't this iconic superstar' when he came home

Amitabh was offered Mohabbatein, which was around the same time he made his foray into television with Kaun Banega Crorepati. Both projects turned his fortunes around.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
abhishek bachchan amitabh bachchan aishwarya rai bachchan jaya bachchan yash chopra kaun banega crorepati

Related Stories

bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan says he had a 'middle-class upbringing', dad Amitabh 'wasn't this iconic superstar' when he came home

PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 07:09 AM IST
bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to Twitter user who called The Big Bull a 'disappointment', promises to 'work harder'

PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 10:09 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP