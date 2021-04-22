Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Abhishek Bachchan recalls first meeting with Aishwarya Rai when he was a 'production boy', admits he had a crush on her
bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan recalls first meeting with Aishwarya Rai when he was a 'production boy', admits he had a crush on her

Abhishek Bachchan has recalled his first-ever meeting with Aishwarya Rai, when he was a 'production boy' in Switzerland. He admitted that he 'crushed on' her during the time when they were just friends.
Bollywood couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.(AP)

Actor Abhishek Bachchan admitted that it was difficult to not 'crush on' Aishwarya Rai, before they were married and had worked together on several films. The couple tied the knot in 2007, and have one daughter, Aaradhya.

In an interview, Abhishek recalled his 'love story' with Aishwarya, which he said dated back to when they first met in Switzerland. Abhishek had been sent on a recce, and had met Aishwarya there while she was filming a movie with Bobby Deol.

He said on YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, "I first met her when I was a production boy. There was a film my father was making called Mrityudata, and I had gone for the location recce to Switzerland, because the company felt that because I had grown up in Switzerland in boarding school that I would be able to take them to nice locations."

He continued, "I had been there for a couple of days, all alone. And that's when a childhood friend of mine, Bobby Deol, was shooting for his first film -- Aur Pyar Ho Gaya. And he got to know I was there, and said 'Hey, why don't you come over for dinner?' And that's the first time, when they were shooting, when I met Aishwarya."

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan recalls Amitabh asking Yash Chopra for a job during financial crunch, when 'nothing was working out'

Abhishek said that the second movie he shot for, called Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, starred Aishwarya, and that they worked together several times and had developed a good friendship before deciding to get married. Asked if he 'crushed on' her during this time, Abhishek said, "Who doesn't crush on her? I mean, come on, come on."

The couple has worked together on films such as Guru, Raavan, Sarkar Raaj, Umrao Jaan, Dhoom 2, and many others.

