Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan (L) and his son Abhishek Bachchan pose for a picture during a party.(REUTERS)
Abhishek Bachchan recalls Amitabh asking Yash Chopra for a job during financial crunch, when 'nothing was working out'

  • Abhishek Bachchan has spoken about the period of financial difficulty that his dad went through. He said that he dropped out of college to support his father, and recalled the story about Amitabh Bachchan asking Yash Chopra for a job.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 10:38 AM IST

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has said that he had 'front row seats' when his family went through a financial crunch in the 1990s. He said that he was forced to drop out of college and return home because his father, Amitabh Bachchan, 'was going through a really rough time'.

In an appearance on YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, Abhishek recalled the time, and said that even though he wasn't 'qualified' to help him in any way, he felt that as a son, he should be around his father.

He said, "Well, truth be told, I left university -- I was studying in Boston University. I had declared my major as liberal arts, and then I majored in performing arts. And I left my education because my father was going through this really rough time, financially. He had started this business called ABCL."

He continued, "I don't think I was qualified to help him in any which way, but I just felt that as a son, I needed to be around my father, and help in whatever way. So I left my college and came back. I started helping him in his company." Abhishek said that he 'started as a production boy', which he described as a 'glorified tea maker'.

He recalled one particular incident, when his father summoned him to his study late at night, to tell him that his 'movies aren't working out, the business isn't working out, nothing is working out'. It was then that Amitabh decided to 'go back to basics' and revive his acting career. So the next morning, he 'walked across to Yash Chopra's house', Abhishek said, and told him, "Look, I don't have a job, nobody is giving me work anymore, my movies aren't working, and I've come to ask you to please give me a film to work in."

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan says he had a 'middle-class upbringing', dad Amitabh 'wasn't this iconic superstar' when he came home

Amitabh was offered Mohabbatein, which was around the same time he made his foray into television with Kaun Banega Crorepati. Both projects turned his fortunes around.

abhishek bachchan amitabh bachchan aishwarya rai bachchan jaya bachchan yash chopra kaun banega crorepati + 4 more

