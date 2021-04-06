Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Abhishek Bachchan recalls Rishi Kapoor throwing a tantrum about Delhi-6's ending: 'How can he die?'
Abhishek Bachchan recalls Rishi Kapoor throwing a tantrum about Delhi-6's ending: 'How can he die?'

Abhishek Bachchan spoke about the ending of his 2009 movie Delhi 6. The actor recalled late actor Rishi Kapoor was not on board of the originally planned ending.
Abhishek Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starred in Delhi 6 together.

Abhishek Bachchan revisited his 2009 movie Delhi 6 during a recent chat and opened up about the highly-discussed ending. The actor played the lead role in the Rakesh Omprakash Mehra directorial with Sonam Kapoor, late actor Rishi Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman and Divya Dutta playing pivotal roles.

The movie, which made its way to Venice Film Festival, had two endings. The one that released in theatres featured Abhishek's character Roshan coming back to life after he meets his grandfather in heaven, played by Amitabh Bachchan. The original ending, however, featured Roshan's death.

Abhishek has now revealed that Rishi was not on board with the original ending. Speaking with Film Companion, he said, "Originally Roshan was supposed to die. And Chintu uncle (#RishiKapoor) threw a tantrum about the ending saying, 'How can he die? You have to show hope' and I just had a flight to catch."

During the chat, Abhishek also remembered the time Rishi blew him off with his performance. He recalled an incident where Rishi called Abhishek to shoot a scene. As soon as they discussed the scene, Rishi and Abhishek began to roll and Abhishek remembered the coffee mug Rishi held in his hand suddenly became his prop in the scene and instantly blended in. "I realised there was no difference of Chintu uncle before the camera rolled and when it rolled after. What was his actual coffee mug just became the prop and he just carried on. And I said, 'wow'," he said adding he slipped into the scene effortlessly.

The actor also revisited the time spent on the sets and said that all that the crew would discussed was the menu of the day. "We became part of a community and I think that was what Rakeysh intended. He just said 'hang out and bind' and everyone just formed seamless bonds," he said.

Rishi passed away in April 2020 after his two-year battle with cancer. On Monday, Deepika Padukone announced that Amitabh Bachchan would fill in the shoes of Rishi in the remake of The Intern.

