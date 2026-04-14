...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Abhishek Bachchan reveals why he has never bought an IPL team: ‘It was out of my budget’

When it comes to sports, Abhishek Bachchan has invested in teams such as Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League and Chennaiyin FC.

Apr 14, 2026 12:15 pm IST
Written by Sugandha Rawal
Advertisement

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is a familiar name in the world of sports ownership, thanks to his involvement in kabaddi and football leagues. But he has steered clear of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Now, the actor has finally revealed why the IPL has never been on his investment radar.

Abhishek Bachchan on not buying an IPL team

Abhishek Bachchan is the son of megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

During a recent interview with Forbes, Abhishek revealed why he never bought an IPL team.

He said, “It is very interesting. I don’t know anybody who doesn’t like the IPL. I think it is the ultimate in sports entertainment. I would love to be involved in it, but at that point of time – first of all, to be honest – when it started, it was very expensive. I was a fledgling actor… my films had just started doing well, I had begun earning some decent money, but it was out of my budget.”

He continued, “More importantly, I didn’t know what I could contribute. In terms of infrastructure, the BCCI does a wonderful job—so what could I bring to the table? I am not someone who is happy sitting in the stands and waving. ‘Oh, a star has arrived’—I am not that person… If you have seen me at my matches, I am very involved. I sit with the players. I live with them. I train them if I can. I even approve what they eat every day. I micromanage everything – that’s how I like to work.”

 
abhishek jaipur pink panthers ipl abhishek bachchan
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Abhishek Bachchan reveals why he has never bought an IPL team: ‘It was out of my budget’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.