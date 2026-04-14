Abhishek Bachchan reveals why he has never bought an IPL team: ‘It was out of my budget’

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is a familiar name in the world of sports ownership, thanks to his involvement in kabaddi and football leagues. But he has steered clear of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Now, the actor has finally revealed why the IPL has never been on his investment radar.

Abhishek Bachchan on not buying an IPL team

Abhishek Bachchan is the son of megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

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During a recent interview with Forbes, Abhishek revealed why he never bought an IPL team.

He said, “It is very interesting. I don’t know anybody who doesn’t like the IPL. I think it is the ultimate in sports entertainment. I would love to be involved in it, but at that point of time – first of all, to be honest – when it started, it was very expensive. I was a fledgling actor… my films had just started doing well, I had begun earning some decent money, but it was out of my budget.”

He continued, “More importantly, I didn’t know what I could contribute. In terms of infrastructure, the BCCI does a wonderful job—so what could I bring to the table? I am not someone who is happy sitting in the stands and waving. ‘Oh, a star has arrived’—I am not that person… If you have seen me at my matches, I am very involved. I sit with the players. I live with them. I train them if I can. I even approve what they eat every day. I micromanage everything – that’s how I like to work.”

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{{^usCountry}} When it comes to sports, he has invested in teams such as Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League and Chennaiyin FC. He is often seen attending matches with his family. Abhishek Bachchan’s next project {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When it comes to sports, he has invested in teams such as Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League and Chennaiyin FC. He is often seen attending matches with his family. Abhishek Bachchan’s next project {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Abhishek was last seen in Madhumita's Kaalidhar Laapata. Next, Abhishek is all set to feature in Siddharth Anand’s King. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, alongside Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla, and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is scheduled to release in theatres in December this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Abhishek was last seen in Madhumita's Kaalidhar Laapata. Next, Abhishek is all set to feature in Siddharth Anand’s King. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, alongside Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla, and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is scheduled to release in theatres in December this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also has Raja Shivaji in the pipeline. The historical action drama is co-written and directed by Riteish Deshmukh. The film features an ensemble cast led by Riteish in the title role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte and Genelia Deshmukh. Based on the life of Shivaji Maharaj, the film is produced by Genelia Deshmukh and Jyoti Deshpande. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also has Raja Shivaji in the pipeline. The historical action drama is co-written and directed by Riteish Deshmukh. The film features an ensemble cast led by Riteish in the title role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte and Genelia Deshmukh. Based on the life of Shivaji Maharaj, the film is produced by Genelia Deshmukh and Jyoti Deshpande. {{/usCountry}}

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