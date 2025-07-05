Abhishek Bachchan says he doesn't get ‘affected’ by social media chatter: ‘With time one develops a thick skin’

Actor Abhishek Bachchan recently completed 25 years in the Hindi film industry. The actor talked about his work and segregating what matters to him as an actor and what does not, in a new interview with Instant Bollywood. Abhishek said that he is fully aware to not take any social media chatter ‘seriously’. (Also read: ‘Dialogue bolne aata nahi hai’: Abhishek Bachchan recalls when Amitabh Bachchan scolded him on first day of Sarkar shoot) Abhishek Bachchan talked about prioritising his work as an actor.

What Abhishek said

During the chat, Abhishek opened up about his personal life and living in a family full of actors. He said, “We talk many a times about work but that is not the main focus. There are other discussions on the table, that happen as well. I have grown up in this film industry so I also know what to take seriously and what not to take seriously. I don't get affected by what's happening in social media.”

Advice for Agastya Nanda

He went on to add, “Perhaps, Agastya [Nanda], who has just started out as an actor, he might get [affected]… because the generation is like that. But with time, one also develops a thick skin. One has to know that it is not the be-all or end-all of life.”

Agastya is Abhishek Bachchan's nephew. Agastya is the son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who is Abhishek's sister. He made his acting debut with The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film was released directly on Netflix in 2023, to unfavourable reviews.

In the last few months, there has been constant social media talk about Abhishek and his equation with wife Aishwarya Rai. Rumours about tension between the two began in July last year when the former and her daughter arrived for Anant Ambani's wedding separately from the rest of the family. The two tied the knot in 2007. They welcomed Aaradhya in November 2011.

Abhishek was last seen in the comedy film Housefull 5, which was a box office success. His most recent release is Kaalidhar Laapata, which released on ZEE5 on July 4.