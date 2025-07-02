‘Dialogue bolne aata nahi hai’: Abhishek Bachchan recalls when Amitabh Bachchan scolded him on first day of Sarkar shoot

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan shared screen space in the political crime thriller Sarkar. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Abhishek recalled how he was petrified on the first day of shoot, when he had to share the screen with his father. He later received a scolding from Amitabh inside his car, which left him ‘destroyed.’ (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan bows to son Abhishek Bachchan, praises him on completing 25 years in films: 'He is worthy of praise') Amitabh Bachchan scolded Abhishek Bachchan after a tense day on the sets of Sarkar.

What Abhishek said

During the interaction, Abhishek recalled the incident and began, “The first time we shot together was for Sarkar. Ramu [Ram Gopal Varma] said that we’ll do some test shoots, and then I could go away and shoot Bunty Aur Babli. This was September 2004. First day, I was panicking and sweating. He says to me, ‘Shankar’, and all I had to do was turn around and say, ‘Ji?’ I was petrified, I was literally shaking. He has that effect.”

‘Isiliye maine itne saal mehnat…’

He went on to add that the shoot got over and he waited in his vanity van for a while to leave after his dad left the set. But that did not happen as Amitabh knocked on his vanity van and suggested they both go home together. Abhishek then described how that ride panned out. "The entire ride back was spent in pin-drop silence. He is just looking straight. When they pulled into their bungalow’s driveway, the staff got out, leaving the two of them alone in the car. He’s just sitting there, and then, in 48 frames, he turned to me. ‘Isiliye maine itne saal mehnat karke tumhe padhaya likhaya? Dialogue bolna aata nahi hai tumhe (Is this why I worked so hard and spent so much on your education? You can’t even say a line properly).’ I felt like I had murdered someone, the way he looked at me. He just destroyed me,” he said.

Abhishek recently completed 25 years in films. He made his acting debut with JP Dutta's Refugee. He will be next seen in Kaalidhar Laapata, which will premiere on Zee5 on July 4.