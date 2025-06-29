Amitabh Bachchan bows to son Abhishek Bachchan, praises him on completing 25 years in films: 'He is worthy of praise'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan bowed to his son Abhishek Bachchan and showered him with praises as he completed 25 years in the film industry. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the veteran actor reacted to a post by a fan account lauding Abhishek Bachchan over his choice of roles of the years. Amitabh Bachchan is proud of his son Abhishek Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan praises Abhishek as he clocks 25 years in Bollywood

A video featured Abhishek playing different characters from his films over the years. The caption read, "Celebrating 25 years of @juniorbachchan, the man who mastered wit, timing, and that unbeatable comic swag. Here’s to the laughs that never missed!"

Reacting to it, Amitabh wrote, "Is Variety ko maine pranaam karta hoon, aur apne putra ki sarahna karta hoon. Jee haan, pita hoon main uska, aur mere liye mera putra Abhishek sarahna karne yogya hai (I bow to this variety and I praise my son. Yes, I'm his father, and for me my son Abhishek is worthy of praise)."

In another post, Amitabh talked about Abhishek's upcoming films as he showered his blessings on him. Amitabh tweeted, "Ek chap ke kuch hi dinon mein, release hone waali hai .. aur ek aur nayi film ki shuruaat ho gayi hai ..pehla din film KING ki shooting (One film will release soon, and there is a start of a new film, first day of shooting of King)...My blessings Bhaiyu .. love and more (red heart emoji). And one more film shooting is complete and ready and coming soon..my prayers ever (folded hands emoji)."

About Abhishek's career, upcoming films

Abhishek made his Bollywood debut with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000 alongside Kareena Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty, and Anupam Kher. He has starred in many films over the last two decades, including Om Jai Jagadish, LOC Kargil, Run, Yuva, Bunty Aur Babli, Sarkar, Dhoom, Delhi-6, Happy New Year, The Big Bull, and I Want to Talk.

He will be next seen in Kaalidhar Laapata, which will premiere on Zee5 on July 4. Directed by Madhumita, it also stars Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub. In the film, Abhishek plays a middle-aged man struggling with memory loss and abandonment. He then meets Ballu, an eight-year-old orphan who is surviving on his own on the bustling streets of India. Together, they go on an adventure and find purpose in their lives.

He will also star in King, helmed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma and Suhana Khan among others.