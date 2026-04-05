Abhishek Bachchan says he is ‘terrified’ of walking red carpet with wife Aishwarya Rai: ‘I’m like a block of wood’

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai never fails to turn heads when she walks the red carpet. She effortlessly commands attention. However, her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, has revealed that he is terrified of walking the red carpet with Aishwarya and opened up about feeling awkward at high-profile events. Abhishek Bachchan admits to being awkward walking red carpet with Aishwarya Rai.

Abhishek Bachchan on walking the red carpet with wife Aishwarya Rai In a chat with Lily Singh on her podcast, Abhishek expressed discomfort with attending high-profile events. He said, “Have you seen my wife? Have you ever seen her on a red carpet? It’s the most daunting thing for me to go on a red carpet, period. And if I have to do it with her, it’s terrifying. They’re all professionals, and they’re so good at it. I’m like a block of wood. I don’t know what to do. Should I keep my hands in my pockets? I’m very awkward. So they always end up saying, ‘One more smile, please.’”

He recalled an incident when his nervousness was mistaken for anger and shared that photographers once asked him, “Sir, humne kya galti ki hai? Aap itne naraaz kyun dikh rahe hain? (Sir, what mistake have we made? Why do you look so upset?)” “And I’m like, sorry,” he added.

Every year, Aishwarya grabs attention for her red carpet looks at the Cannes Film Festival. The actor is often seen at Cannes with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya first met in the early 2000s and went on to collaborate on films such as Dhoom 2 and Guru. They got married in April 2007 and welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, in 2011. The couple have largely kept their personal life private and away from social media.

Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming films Abhishek is all set to feature in Siddharth Anand’s King. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, alongside Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla, and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on 24 December 2026.

He also has Raja Shivaji in the pipeline. The historical action drama is co-written and directed by Riteish Deshmukh. The film features an ensemble cast led by Riteish in the title role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte and Genelia Deshmukh. Based on the life of Shivaji Maharaj, the film is produced by Genelia Deshmukh and Jyoti Deshpande. It is scheduled to release in theatres on 1 May.