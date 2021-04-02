Abhishek Bachchan says he would've been replaced on The Big Bull had he auditioned for it: I find the process unnatural

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has said that he finds the process of auditioning 'unrealistic', and that director Kookie Gulati would have replaced him on their upcoming film, The Big Bull, had he auditioned for the part. Abhishek plays stockbroker Hemant Shah, who is said to be inspired from Harshad Mehta.

In an interview, he said that 'there was no audition involved', and that he was offered the role in 2019, by producer Ajay Devgn.

He told The Quint, "He (Ajay) called me and said, 'I've heard the script, I'm going to be producing it, and I'd like for you to do it'. And it was a 'yes' right there. I got lucky because he gave me such a fantastic film to do, such a great character to play. So thankfully, no auditioning, because I am terrible at auditioning."

He continued, "I'm pretty sure had I auditioned for the film, Kookie would have replaced me. I find the process even more unrealistic than making a movie. When you go in to audition, you aren't prepared at all, you've not done any homework. You're not in the mind- space. You're put in some room, and there's a camera put on you, you're given these lines on the spot, and you're supposed to create a character which you had no time to work on."

Abhishek said that he has the utmost respect for casting directors, but that he finds the audition process 'unnatural'.

The Big Bull is slated for a streaming release on Disney+ Hotstar on April 8, and Abhishek and the team have been fielding comparisons to the hit series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Abhishek reiterated that the film is vastly different in tone, and that both him and Kookie saw the show, and loved it.