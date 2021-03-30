IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Abhishek Bachchan says 'no attempt to whitewash' Harshad Mehta in The Big Bull
Abhishek Bachchan in a still from The Big Bull.
Abhishek Bachchan in a still from The Big Bull.
bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan says 'no attempt to whitewash' Harshad Mehta in The Big Bull

  • In The Big Bull, Abhishek Bachchan plays Hemant Shah, a fictionalised character based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta. The actor says the movie does not whitewash the infamous stockbroker.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 05:05 PM IST

Abhishek Bachchan is set to play a fictionalised version of infamous stockbroker Harshad Mehta in The Big Bull. His chararacter is called Hemant Shah in the movie. Abhishek has said that the movie doesn't glorify or whitewash Harshad.

Abhishek said that the film presents the character as a flawed man, who occasionally slips up.

"Hemant Shah, my character, is a flawed one. I don’t know if I agree entirely with the fact that the moral responsibility of the subject is on the writers. They are storytellers and they shouldn’t bother with morality. When we - producers, actors and the director steps in, that’s when the moral responsibility steps in. Do you deify this man or do you humanise? I was clear in my initial discussions that if he is aspirational, he has to be shown as a flawed man. If everything about him was to be heroic, he’d be uni-dimensional. He has human frailties and I like the fact that he slips," he said, speaking with Mid-Day.

Abhishek Bachchan plays a businessman very evidently inspired by Harshad Mehtra.
Abhishek Bachchan plays a businessman very evidently inspired by Harshad Mehtra.

"We have come of age as an audience. We want our heroes to be real and flawed. Hemant is from a chawl and then owns an apartment with a swimming pool in the balcony. It’s easy to take a stand on this guy but what makes him interesting, for me, is that we show him for who he is. Moral responsibility comes in when you are making a film for a larger audience and the team has made no attempt to whitewash him," he added.

Also Read: Covid-19 outbreak on Madhuri Dixit's Dance Deewane, 18 crew members test positive: report

Abhishek has been drawing comparisons with Pratik Gandhi's performance in the hit streaming series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Abhishek said that he is used to being compared to others. "I don't think I'm worthy of being compared to Pratik. I think he did a fantastic job, and I wish him all the best for his future endeavours," he said. He also shared that he has watched the show and thoroughly enjoyed it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
abhishek bachchan scam 1992 harshad mehta story the big bull + 2 more

Related Stories

Abhishek Bachchan shared a throwback family picture on Holi.
Abhishek Bachchan shared a throwback family picture on Holi.
bollywood

Abhishek shares throwback pic with family, reminisces safer, more carefree times

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 01:41 PM IST
  • Abhishek Bachchan shared an old picture with Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya on Holi, calls the mother-daughter duo "My Girls".
READ FULL STORY
Abhishek Bachchan played ACP Jai Dixit in the Dhoom films.
Abhishek Bachchan played ACP Jai Dixit in the Dhoom films.
bollywood

Abhishek on how he tackles trolls: 'Take potshot at me, I can take one at you'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 28, 2021 04:58 PM IST
  • Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who often responds to trolls on social media, has said that he has developed a thick hide and the ability to laugh at himself.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP