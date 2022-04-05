Abhishek Bachchan says family is 'lucky' to have Aishwarya Rai, praises her grace in 'difficult times'

Abhishek Bachchan was recently all praises for Aishwarya Rai and said his family is lucky to have her in their lives. The actor described women as superior species as compared to men as he praised his wife. He also noted that Aishwarya has managed to deal with difficult times in her life with grace and dignity. Also Read | Aishwarya Rai smiles at paparazzi, holds Aaradhya close as they step out for dinner with Abhishek Bachchan. See pics

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abhishek, who is gearing up for the release of his film Dasvi, added that it has been a huge support for him that his wife is also from the film industry and understands the work. He said Aishwarya is also exceptional at putting things into perspective.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When asked if Aishwarya had a great impact on him, Abhishek told Bollywood Hungama, "Of course, I think it's high time we just acknowledge that women are the superior species as compared to men and you know they just tend to put things into perspective. My wife is exceptional at that. She's always been an amazing emotional support for me. I've been very lucky, my entire family has been. The wonderful thing about having a life partner like Aishwarya is that she is from the business, she gets it. She has been doing it slightly longer than I have. So she knows the world. She has been through it all. So it's nice when you come home and if you've had a challenging day, you know that there's somebody who gets it."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abhishek, who will be celebrating his 15th wedding anniversary with Aishwarya later this month, further praised her for keeping him calm in difficult situations. He said, "She has been somebody that I have always noticed has managed to traverse some of the most difficult times of her life with utmost dignity and grace. I really admire that about her. Actors are emotional people, we're very very hyper-sensitive. and there are times when we might just want to lash out and we kind of explode, you can only take so much. I've never seen her do that."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot on April 20, 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, on November 16, 2011.

Abhishek's next film Dasvi, which also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur, will start streaming on Netflix India and Jio Cinema on April 7. Meanwhile, Aishwarya will be next seen in the upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on September 30.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON