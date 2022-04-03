Aishwarya Rai smiles at paparazzi, holds Aaradhya close as they step out for dinner with Abhishek Bachchan. See pics

Actor Aishwarya Rai smiled at the paparazzi as she stepped out for dinner with her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Several pictures of the family emerged online as they visited the Yauatcha restaurant in Bandra on Saturday evening. In a photo, Aishwarya was seen holding Aaradhya's hand outside the restaurant. (Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan reveals the advice Aishwarya Rai gave him about dealing with negative comments)

In another picture, Abhishek was seen shielding Aaradhya Bachchan as he walked next to her. Aishwarya was seen flashing a thumbs-up sign to someone. Abhishek Bachchan was also seen having a chat with a person outside the restaurant.

In a now-deleted video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Aishwarya was seen holding Aaradhya as they got in the car. Before stepping inside, she also smiled at the photographers stationed outside the restaurant. Aishwarya was seen smiling too as her car drove off.

For the evening, Aishwarya opted for a striped dark blue shirt, light denims, and heels. She opted for white heels and also carried a bag. Aaradhya wore a navy blue top, denims and black shoes. Abhishek opted for a printed sweatshirt, faded denims, and white sneakers. All of them wore masks.

Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in April 2007. The couple welcomed Aaradhya in November 2011.

Recently, speaking with ANI, Abhishek revealed that he got the best advice on dealing with negative comments from Aishwarya. “My wife once told me that, 'you get 10,000 positive comments but you get affected by one negative comment. You should concentrate on positivity and experience the beauty of the positive world'. So, I always try to look at things with positivity,” he had said.

He also added, “You can't deal with failures...failures deal with you. The only thing matters is how you come out of it. I don't let failures and criticism affect me negatively, I take them as positives to better myself as a person and professional. I always try to make my failures a lesson."

Meanwhile, Aishwarya will be seen in the upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on September 30. PS-1, the first part of a two-part multilingual series, is based on Kalki Krishnamurth's classic Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan.

Abhishek Bachchan will be seen next in Dasvi along with Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, Jio Studios, and Bake My Cake Films, Dasvi is helmed by Tushar Jalota. It will release on Netflix India and Jio Cinema on April 7.

