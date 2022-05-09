Abhishek Bachchan teases Ranbir Kapoor about Alia Bhatt as he calls football team most important: 'He just got married'

Abhishek Bachchan recently teased Ranbir Kapoor for the importance he is giving to football despite being married only a few weeks ago. Ranbir tied the knot with Alia Bhatt on April 14 at their Bandra home Vastu. On Saturday, May 7, Ranbir took off from Mumbai airport to Dubai to attend the Celebrity Football Cup 2022 match with Emirates United in Dubai. Also Read| Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt planned a destination wedding in South Africa, says Neetu Kapoor: 'They didn't want a circus'

Abhishek Bachchan is the captain of All Stars Football Club (ASFC) while Ranbir is the vice-captain. Talking about his team, Ranbir called it one of the most important parts of his life. Abhishek could not stop but highlight that Ranbir has ASFC as his priority even when he just got married.

Asked about his first thoughts about the match, Ranbir told Bollywood Hungama, "We are really happy to be here. This also happens to be ASFC's 10th-year anniversary. This is probably the most, one of the most important things that I have been a part of. The kind of friends I made, the kind of teammates, the brotherhood we have had." Abhishek interrupted Ranbir at this point, and added, "Which is so touching considering he just got married." Ranbir laughed and nodded his head before continuing with his statement.

Kartik Aaryan was also present on the occasion, and Ranbir and Abhishek revealed that they had to convince him a lot to take a break from Bhool Bhulaiyaa promotions to travel to Dubai for the match. Abhishek revealed that even Ranbir was busy filming up until a few hours before he boarded a flight to Dubai.

The ASFC, founded by filmmaker Bunty Walia, also has Shoojit Sircar, Dino Morea, and Aparshakti Khurrana among its members. Other players are Abhimanyu Dassani, Karan Wahi, Shashank Khaitan, Shoojit Sircar, Shabir Ahluwalia, and Samir Kochhar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON