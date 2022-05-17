Abhishek Bachchan tells selfie-seeking fan at airport: ‘Ma'am, we're getting late for our flight’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted at the Mumbai airport with husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya on Tuesday. The family is travelling to the South of France, just in time to soak up the sun and glamour of the Cannes Film Festival, where Aishwarya will be walking the 2022 red carpet. Now, a video from when Abhishek and Aishwarya reached, and were trying to enter the Mumbai airport has surfaced on social media. In the short clip, Abhishek is seen requesting the fans gathered around their car to make way for their family, as they were getting late for their flight. Read more: Aishwarya Rai leaves for Cannes with Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan

In the video, which appears to be filmed by a fan and has been shared by other social media handles, Abhishek Bachchan is seen waiting for his wife and daughter, as the two make way from their car to to the airport entry gate. While he is standing and looking towards Aishwarya and Aaradhya, a fan, who seems to have requested Abhishek to pose for a photo with him, is heard telling the actor how much he enjoyed his recent film, Dasvi.

An unbothered Abhishek continued to look out for his wife and daughter, but not before smiling at the fan’s relentless chatter. The visuals change abruptly, and Abhishek is now seen surrouned by a crowd of fans, wanting to get their pictures clicked with him and his famous family. The video ends with Abhishek requesting a fan, who was seen clicking a photo of hers with the actor, on her mobile phone, “Ma'am, we’re getting late for our flight.” Aishwarya and Aaradhya are only featured from a distance, in the clip. They are spotted posing for pictures nearby.

With another edition of Cannes waiting to unfold alongside the charming locales of the French Riviera, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, along with her family, will soon be seen rubbing shoulders with Hollywood's finest at Cannes Film Festival 2022. She made her Cannes debut in 2002. We can't wait to see what she has up her sleeve for 2022. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen with Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in Dasvi. The movie released on April 7 on Netflix.

