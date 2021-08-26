Abhishek Bachchan undergoes surgery after 'freak accident' on set, shares pic: 'Mard ko dard nahin hota'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has confirmed that he sustained an injury recently, after reports suggested last week that he had been hospitalised, where several family members including his father Amitabh Bachchan and sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda paid him a visit.

Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram on Friday, and shared a picture of himself with his arm in a sling. He made the thumbs-up gesture through his plaster. In his caption, the actor wrote, "Had a freak accident in Chennai on the set of my new film last Wednesday. Fractured my right hand. Needed surgery to fix it! So a quick trip back home to Mumbai. Surgery done, all patched-up and casted. And now back in Chennai to resume work. As they say... The show must go on! And as my father said.... Mard ko dard nahin hota! Ok, ok, ok it hurt a little. Thank you all for your wishes and get-well-soon messages."

Shweta called him the 'best patient ever' in the comments section, and Bobby Deol wished him a speedy recovery. He wrote, "Hope you get well soon."

Wishes also came in from Abhishek's niece, Navya Naveli Nanda, Sikandar Kher, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Zoya Akhtar, Anand Ahuja and others.

Abhishek spent nearly a month in hospital last year, when him and his family were diagnosed with the coronavirus. While his father, wife Aishwarya Rai, and daughter Aaradhya were discharged sooner, Abhishek was kept under observation until he tested negative.

Last year, Abhishek was seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Breathe: Into the Shadows and the Netflix release Ludo. Earlier this year he starred in The Big Bull, inspired by the story of stockbroker Harshad Mehta. The film released on Disney+ Hotstar. Next up he has Bob Biswas, a spinoff to Kahaani, and Dasvi, co-starring Yami Gautam.