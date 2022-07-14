Abhishek Bajaj: My next film will be a game changer for me

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and SOTY-2 actor Abhishek Bajaj feels life is all about making right choices at right time.

“I want to work in projects that have a shelf life and live on in audiences’ mind. And for this I must make my presence felt on big screen or OTT. Big banner films does bring along recognition and a scope to find more good work. I have done TV at length and have been on shows for years but I cannot play just one character for ages. This is another reason why films suit me best,” says the actor.

The Coin and Your Honor actor says that having started from nowhere he has come long way.

“I came here with no filmy background or training but still managed to sustain and have delivered some really good projects be it TV shows, films and series. After all this hard work I cannot let my efforts go in vain so whatever I am taking up now is well planned and thought of,” he says.

Bajaj believes that no actor can please all with his work.

“It’s a fact that it’s not possible for us to keep all happy with the kind of stories we tell or characters we portray. I think it’s our job to continue doing our job honestly and make good films. But then none can promise that our content or story will go down well with all sections but still we want majority to like it. Same was for Chandigarh… it was made on a subject that was long due but we were the first ones who thought to give it a voice,” says Bajaj.

Currently Bajaj is working on a film with Madhur Bhandarkar and considers it a life changing project for him.

“I am really looking forward to Bubbly Bouncer as I will be seen in a very different avatar. I think it will be a game changer for me,” says Bajaj.