Abhishek Bajaj: The boycott Bollywood trend is very regressive

Actor Abhishek Bajaj has come forward to slam the ongoing boycott Bollywood trend. Calling it a regressive approach, he says it limits the scope for new and upcoming talent in the industry.

“The whole trend about boycotting Bollywood is really sad. It is very regressive. Because of it there will be no trickle down effect in the economy, because the money the industry earns eventually goes into the economy. We are losing on that. I would rather say I urge people to come forward and to support the talent rather than boycotting,” Bajaj says.

He continues, “Support actors like us, directors and producers who are new, who want to prove their mettle. I really want the people to support them. Because we have no one, just the people. Only they can take us ahead”.

Lately, big Bollywood projects such as Liger and Laal Singh Chadha failed to elicit expected response. Do you think it was the result of the ongoing trend? “I am not sure whether such trends can affect film’s business, but do believe that we need to revisit the scenario and figure out where we are going wrong and how we can fix it,” he says.

Here, the actor, who has featured in projects such as Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Student of the Year 2, has urged people not to boycott the films as hard work of many goes into it.

“I really urge people to support the talent, just like they are supporting good content. It will be a progressive way and it will help eventually in the longer run,” he shares, adding that he hopes it is just a trend, and will pass soon.

“When one points out, another points out, and it grows. I feel the audience wants to see new people coming up. They want to see new content, and new talent, I will say it might be their perception like this… Instead of the cancel culture, the hashtag should be -- support the talent. That will benefit us, because in the end talent is what matters. If they support the talent, they will love to watch them and people will fall in love with Bollywood again,” he says while wrapping up.

