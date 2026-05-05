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Abhishek Banerjee reveals Amitabh Bachchan got ‘very upset’ when he touched his feet; here's why

Abhishek Banerjee recalled his first meeting with Amitabh Bachchan, expressing awe and confusion after touching his feet. 

May 05, 2026 08:18 am IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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Bollywood actor Abhishek Banerjee, who gained recognition for his role as Jana in the horror-comedy film Stree, worked with Amitabh Bachchan in the film Section 84. The actor recalled his first meeting with the superstar and shared why Big B got upset when he touched his feet out of respect.

Why Amitabh Bachchan got upset with Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee reveals Amitabh Bachchan didn't want him to touch his feet.

Recalling his first meeting with Big B, Abhishek revealed that he was in awe, shivering and had goosebumps on set, as the moment of working with the superstar was very special to him. He added, "I went for his feet, naturally. But, he got very upset with me. He immediately said, ‘What are you doing? Why are you doing this?’ I was so confused because Indian families teach this only – touching the feet of elders. But then I later realised and spoke to the film’s director Ribhu Dasgupta. He told me that Amitabh sir doesn’t like this because he feels that the minute you do that, you are not a co-actor. You are already putting him on a pedestal."

Big B is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film, Kalki 2898 AD sequel. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in lead roles. The superstar will be reprising his role as Ashwatthama in the sequel. However, Deepika Padukone is not a part of the sequel.

Abhishek was most recently seen in the film Toaster. Helmed by Vivek Daschaudary, the film also featured Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles, along with Archana Puran Singh, Seema Pahwa and others in key roles. The film is available to watch on Netflix. He will next be seen in Mirzapur The Movie, directed by Gurmmeet Singh, which also stars Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan and others in key roles, and is scheduled to hit theatres on September 4, 2026.

 
amitabh bachchan abhishek banerjee
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