Abhishek Banerjee: This is not the time to think about personal gains and work

Actor Abhishek Banerjee says it is very important to takes cognizance of the gravity of the present situation and not think about anything else.
By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 05:48 PM IST
Abhishek Banerjee has finished shoot of films - Bhediya and Rashmi Rocket.

While the second wave of the pandemic has wreaked havoc on all the sectors including showbiz, Abhishek Banerjee isn’t much worried about how his schedule has got affected this time around. The actor feels there are much bigger concerns at the moment that need attention.

“Last year I was scared, I was afraid. I didn’t know what will I do and how will I go about the situation because this is the time to shine in my career and so on. But this year, I don’t have any such notion. I don’t think anyone’s work is more important than what’s happening around right now,” he reasons.

The Paatal Lok and Ajeeb Daastaans actor says it’s very important to takes cognisance of the gravity of the present situation than thinking about anything else.

“We need to ask ourselves, ‘What is that work that you want to do right now and is it going to help the society in anyway?’ If not, then it doesn’t matter,” he adds.

While Banerjee, 33, has finished shoot of Bhediya and Rashmi Rocket, now whatever happens and when the films release, is something not in his hands.

“I don’t think this is the time to think about personal gains and achievements or success. This is the time to think about the community and our loved ones,” he says, adding, “Itna mehnat karke yahan tak pahunche, iske baad bhi mehnat karke kar lenge. But right now, that’s not the concern. Now that fear in me is no longer there. I know that if I do good job, I’ll get more work even if there is a break.”

The actor, however, asserts that the entertainment industry will bounce back very soon. “Industry nahi rukne wali, it will not shut down. I don’t think artistes will ever die. Work will keep on happening,” assures the actor, who is currently in Goa with his wife and her family.

“Earlier we used think that work is going to keep us sane. I’d be like, ‘Arrey yaar dimaag kharab ho raha hai, depression mein hoon’. Now, the concern for me is that I want my family to be safe,” he concludes.

