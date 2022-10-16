AbRam gets medal from Shah Rukh Khan at Taekwondo match, gives him a kiss. See inside pics from competition

Shah Rukh Khan was a proud dad on Sunday after his youngest son AbRam won a Taekwondo match. The actor and his entire family came together to cheer for AbRam at the competition, which was joined by other celebrity parents and their kids as well. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor join AbRam and Taimur at their Taekwondo match)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah Rukh attended the ceremony in a maroon shirt and black pants and wore a black cap. After AbRam won the match against his opponent, Shah Rukh was called on stage to give away the golden medal to his son. After receiving the medal, AbRam gave his dad a sweet kiss.

Also seen at the ceremony were Shah Rukh's other two kids, Aryan and Suhana. Both of them posed with the Taekwondo trainer, who taught them when they were kids as well.

Suhana and Aryan with the trainer.

Shah Rukh Khan gets a kiss from AbRam.

All the kids and stars after the match.

Taimur with another child.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also spotted at the competition were Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor with their eldest son Taimur Ali Khan. Taimur also took part in a match but it is not known if he won or not. Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan also took part in the competition. At the end, Shah Rukh, Kareena, Saif, Aryan and Taimur came together for a photo.

Shah Rukh is currently busy with the shoot of three movies. First he has Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, directed by Siddharth Anand. Then he will be seen in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara. He also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. These will be his first projects since 2018. He was last seen in a special appearance in Brahmastra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. Her next projects include a Hindi adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X by Sujoy Ghosh. She also has Hansal Mehta's untitled next, for which she shot in London for a few days. She returned to Mumbai on Sunday with her youngest son Jehangir.

Saif's last release was Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. He will be seen next in Om Raut's Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON