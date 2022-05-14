Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / AbRam Khan joins mom Gauri Khan at her studio, poses for paparazzi for the first time; fans find him 'polite'. Watch
bollywood

AbRam Khan joins mom Gauri Khan at her studio, poses for paparazzi for the first time; fans find him 'polite'. Watch

Gauri Khan was joined by son AbRam Khan at her Mumbai studio. Interestingly, AbRam arrived solo for his outing, and even posed for the paparazzi for the first time. 
AbRam Khan at mom Gauri Khan’s studio in Mumbai.
Published on May 14, 2022 02:47 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam Khan has been in the spotlight since he was born in 2013, but as he’s getting older, he’s getting more attention than ever. While his parents, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, have ensured that he grows up in relative privacy, on Saturday, AbRam posed for photographers for the first time, as his mother looked on. Although Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan have always been in the spotlight, their youngest child is seldom seen at public outings. Read more: AbRam Khan runs to balcony, waves at fans outside Mannat after brother Aryan Khan gets bail. See pics

The eight-year-old was spotted with interior designer Gauri Khan in front of her studio in Mumbai. Although fans often catch a glimpse of AbRam on his parent’s social media, as well as on his older siblings, Aryan and Suhana Khan’s Instagram accounts, this was the first time AbRam was seen posing in front of the paparazzi.

RELATED STORIES

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, AbRam was seen dressed in casuals – a pair of beige shorts, camoflouge tee, and slip-ons. A smiling AbRam impressed fans with his confidence and good manners. “So well mannered,” wrote an Instagram user, while another commented, “Soo polite he is.” One  said AbRam looked “so innocent and disciplined.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan welcomed their first child together, son Aryan Khan, in 1997. Since then the celebrity couple’s family has grown by two more. Their only daughter, Suhana Khan, was born in 2000, while their youngest, AbRam Khan, was born via surrogacy in 2013.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
abram khan shah rukh khan gauri khan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP