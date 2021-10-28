AbRam Khan runs to balcony, waves at fans outside Mannat after brother Aryan Khan gets bail. See pics

Soon after Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan was granted bail in the cruise-drug case, Aryan's younger brother AbRam Khan was spotted by the media at his home, Mannat, in Mumbai.

AbRam was seen standing on a balcony and waving at the media and fans gathered outside the bungalow. He was joined by a friend. He continued to wave until his nanny took him back inside. The sight was rare, given that AbRam has shied away from the media attention.

A number of fans were also seen celebrating outside Mannat. Videos and pictures of fans bursting crackers and holding banners in support of Shah Rukh are being shared online.

On Thursday, Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan and his co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. The trio was among the eight people who were arrested after a raid at an alleged rave party on a Goa-bound cruise earlier this month.

Aryan was arrested on October 3 and was lodged into the Arthur Road Jail, in Mumbai, on October 8. Last week, he was visited by Shah Rukh. A prison official told PTI last week that Shah Rukh and Aryan's meet lasted for 15-20 minutes with four guards were present around. They spoke on the intercom, with a glass wall between them.

The 23-year-old's legal team had moved to the Bombay High Court after his bail appeal was rejected by the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court last week.

Following his bail, several Bollywood stars such as R Madhavan, Sonam Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Sanjay Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Malaika Arora took to social media and welcomed the verdict. Madhavan also said that ‘as a father,’ he was relieved to learn about Aryan's bail.

Since his arrest, Shah Rukh's family has been receiving support from numerous celebs in the industry. This includes Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Pooja Bhatt.

