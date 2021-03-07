Accused of abandoning their foster kids, Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali find support in Ankita Lokhande

Actor Ankita Lokhande has defended Mahhi Vij and her husband, Jay Bhanushali, over accusations that they abandoned their foster children - Khushi and Rajveer. The couple also has a biological daughter, Tara.

Ankita took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a note in reaction to Mahhi's earlier clarification post. Ankita wrote, "Mahhi and Jay I have seen your love and concern for kids. You have done a fantastic job as a parents to Khushi and Rajveer. I have seen the selfless love you give to them. So proud of you both so much to learn from u guys."

In her original post, Mahhi had explained why Khushi and Rajveer had been sent to live with their grandparents. “A lot of you have been questioning, a lot of you have been assuming, a lot of you have been writing anything and everything and it's just FAIR! Yes we are parents, FOSTER Parents! Tara entered our lives as a beautiful blessing but that doesn't change our feelings for Khushi and Rajveer,” she wrote.





“When Khushi came into our lives, we became parents but a part of us knows that the decisions and the first rights belong to her father and mother. They had always wanted the kids to spend some time in Mumbai but eventually return to their hometown and be with their extended family and grandparents. And we feel that there is no one who can judge what is better for a child, than their parents,” she added.

She continued, “So today to all of you who may question why you aren't seeing them with us or feel that we've abandoned them, please don't! It pains us and it will hurt our children when they grow up. For us all our three children are equally loved but two of them though living in their hometown are still precious for us. Our video calls and frequent exchange of messages keep us close to them and that's a decision which none of us have a right to interfere in."

Mahhi said that the children would continue to visit them in Mumbai, and called for an end to all speculation. Jay and Mahhi have been fostering their caretaker’s children since 2017 and have been sponsoring their education. They welcomed daughter Tara in 2019.

