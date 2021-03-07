Accused of abandoning their foster kids, Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali find support in Ankita Lokhande
- Actor Ankita Lokhande has defended Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali against allegations that they abandoned their foster children.
Actor Ankita Lokhande has defended Mahhi Vij and her husband, Jay Bhanushali, over accusations that they abandoned their foster children - Khushi and Rajveer. The couple also has a biological daughter, Tara.
Ankita took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a note in reaction to Mahhi's earlier clarification post. Ankita wrote, "Mahhi and Jay I have seen your love and concern for kids. You have done a fantastic job as a parents to Khushi and Rajveer. I have seen the selfless love you give to them. So proud of you both so much to learn from u guys."
In her original post, Mahhi had explained why Khushi and Rajveer had been sent to live with their grandparents. “A lot of you have been questioning, a lot of you have been assuming, a lot of you have been writing anything and everything and it's just FAIR! Yes we are parents, FOSTER Parents! Tara entered our lives as a beautiful blessing but that doesn't change our feelings for Khushi and Rajveer,” she wrote.
“When Khushi came into our lives, we became parents but a part of us knows that the decisions and the first rights belong to her father and mother. They had always wanted the kids to spend some time in Mumbai but eventually return to their hometown and be with their extended family and grandparents. And we feel that there is no one who can judge what is better for a child, than their parents,” she added.
She continued, “So today to all of you who may question why you aren't seeing them with us or feel that we've abandoned them, please don't! It pains us and it will hurt our children when they grow up. For us all our three children are equally loved but two of them though living in their hometown are still precious for us. Our video calls and frequent exchange of messages keep us close to them and that's a decision which none of us have a right to interfere in."
Also read: Mahhi Vij reacts to claims that she and Jay Bhanushali ‘abandoned’ foster children: ‘It pains us’
Mahhi said that the children would continue to visit them in Mumbai, and called for an end to all speculation. Jay and Mahhi have been fostering their caretaker’s children since 2017 and have been sponsoring their education. They welcomed daughter Tara in 2019.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Kangana Ranaut claimed credit for iconic scenes in Queen
- Kangana Ranaut once claimed credit for some iconic scenes in Queen, and said that she did not expect much from the film.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ibrahim Ali Khan's friend shares pic of the duo from a 'night in Pataudi'
- Ibrahim Ali Khan's friend has shared a picture with the star kid from their family home, Pataudi Palace. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
“Shooting in Mumbai”, Akshay Kumar denies any plans to attend BJP rally in Kolkata today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Accused of abandoning their foster kids, Mahhi and Jay find support in Ankita
- Actor Ankita Lokhande has defended Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali against allegations that they abandoned their foster children.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Johar's daughter Roohi turns 'mummy' for brother Yash, watch video
- Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared a video of his children Roohi and Yash role-playing as a mother-son duo.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shraddha attends rumoured boyfriend Rohan's birthday bash, Ranveer also spotted
- Shraddha Kapoor and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the birthday bash of her rumoured boyfriend, celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. See pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Queen's 7th anniversary, Kangana says she did it 'for money' to fund studies
- Kangana Ranaut has said that she did Queen 'for money' and never thought it would even be released. The film celebrates its seventh anniversary on Sunday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah Rukh Khan visits parents' grave in New Delhi, pays respects
- Pictures of Shah Rukh Khan at his parents' grave site in New Delhi showed the actor paying his respects. Shah Rukh's parents died when he was very young.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pooja reveals advice dad Mahesh gave her for kissing scene with 'icon' Sanjay
- Pooja Bhatt has revealed the advice her father Mahesh Bhatt gave her before shooting a romantic scene with Sanjay Dutt in Sadak.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonam finds rare childhood throwback pic to wish Janhvi on her birthday
- Sonam Kapoor, who lives in London, shared a throwback picture from their childhood to wish Janhvi Kapoor on her birthday. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif Ali Khan attends son Ibrahim's birthday bash, here's an unseen pic of them
- An unseen picture of Saif Ali Khan with his son Ibrahim Ali Khan from latter's birthday bash has surfaced online. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra presents new Indian restaurant in New York
- Priyanka Chopra has shared information about a new restaurant called Sona in New York. She has been creatively involved with it from contributing in its design, menu, music and even with its name.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aamir Khan turns lover boy, poses with Elli AvrRam in first look of dance number
- Elli AvrRam has shared the first look of her upcoming dance number with Aamir Khan, from the film Koi Jaane Na.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Dharmendra called Salman Khan 'Suleiman' on stage, apologised with a hug
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pooja Bhatt, on the cusp of an acting comeback, reveals why she took a step back
- Actor Pooja Bhatt has said that she took a step back from acting because she had no desire to play 'arm candy' to heroes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox