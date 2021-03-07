IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Accused of abandoning their foster kids, Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali find support in Ankita Lokhande
Mahhi Vij recently put out a statement clarifying the allegations against her and her husband, Jay Bhanushali.
Mahhi Vij recently put out a statement clarifying the allegations against her and her husband, Jay Bhanushali.
bollywood

Accused of abandoning their foster kids, Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali find support in Ankita Lokhande

  • Actor Ankita Lokhande has defended Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali against allegations that they abandoned their foster children.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:46 AM IST

Actor Ankita Lokhande has defended Mahhi Vij and her husband, Jay Bhanushali, over accusations that they abandoned their foster children - Khushi and Rajveer. The couple also has a biological daughter, Tara.

Ankita took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a note in reaction to Mahhi's earlier clarification post. Ankita wrote, "Mahhi and Jay I have seen your love and concern for kids. You have done a fantastic job as a parents to Khushi and Rajveer. I have seen the selfless love you give to them. So proud of you both so much to learn from u guys."

In her original post, Mahhi had explained why Khushi and Rajveer had been sent to live with their grandparents. “A lot of you have been questioning, a lot of you have been assuming, a lot of you have been writing anything and everything and it's just FAIR! Yes we are parents, FOSTER Parents! Tara entered our lives as a beautiful blessing but that doesn't change our feelings for Khushi and Rajveer,” she wrote.


“When Khushi came into our lives, we became parents but a part of us knows that the decisions and the first rights belong to her father and mother. They had always wanted the kids to spend some time in Mumbai but eventually return to their hometown and be with their extended family and grandparents. And we feel that there is no one who can judge what is better for a child, than their parents,” she added.

She continued, “So today to all of you who may question why you aren't seeing them with us or feel that we've abandoned them, please don't! It pains us and it will hurt our children when they grow up. For us all our three children are equally loved but two of them though living in their hometown are still precious for us. Our video calls and frequent exchange of messages keep us close to them and that's a decision which none of us have a right to interfere in."

Also read: Mahhi Vij reacts to claims that she and Jay Bhanushali ‘abandoned’ foster children: ‘It pains us’

Mahhi said that the children would continue to visit them in Mumbai, and called for an end to all speculation. Jay and Mahhi have been fostering their caretaker’s children since 2017 and have been sponsoring their education. They welcomed daughter Tara in 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mahhi vij ankita lokhande jay bhanushali

Related Stories

Mahhi Vij said that she and Jay Bhanushali love their three children equally.
Mahhi Vij said that she and Jay Bhanushali love their three children equally.
tv

Mahhi Vij reacts to claims that she and Jay Bhanushali ‘abandoned’ foster kids

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:14 PM IST
  • Mahhi Vij, in a lengthy note, responded to accusations that she and Jay Bhanushali do not love their foster children Khushi and Rajveer as much as their biological daughter Tara.
READ FULL STORY
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have a one-year-old daughter, Tara.
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have a one-year-old daughter, Tara.
tv

Mahhi Vij urges fans to convince Jay Bhanushali to have another baby: ‘It is lockdown and I am getting very bored’

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON OCT 11, 2020 05:36 PM IST
Mahhi Vij appealed to fans to persuade Jay Bhanushali to have another baby. She said that she wanted to expand the family but her husband was not on the same page as her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut played the lead role in Queen.
Kangana Ranaut played the lead role in Queen.
bollywood

When Kangana Ranaut claimed credit for iconic scenes in Queen

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:06 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut once claimed credit for some iconic scenes in Queen, and said that she did not expect much from the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ibrahim Ali Khan with a friend at his ancestral home in Pataudi.
Ibrahim Ali Khan with a friend at his ancestral home in Pataudi.
bollywood

Ibrahim Ali Khan's friend shares pic of the duo from a 'night in Pataudi'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:58 AM IST
  • Ibrahim Ali Khan's friend has shared a picture with the star kid from their family home, Pataudi Palace. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Akshay Kumar says he is busy with his film shoot today.
Actor Akshay Kumar says he is busy with his film shoot today.
bollywood

“Shooting in Mumbai”, Akshay Kumar denies any plans to attend BJP rally in Kolkata today

By HT City Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Actor Akshay Kumar says that the rumours regarding his attendance at political rally in Kolkata today are baseless and false.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahhi Vij recently put out a statement clarifying the allegations against her and her husband, Jay Bhanushali.
Mahhi Vij recently put out a statement clarifying the allegations against her and her husband, Jay Bhanushali.
bollywood

Accused of abandoning their foster kids, Mahhi and Jay find support in Ankita

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:46 AM IST
  • Actor Ankita Lokhande has defended Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali against allegations that they abandoned their foster children.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Johar shared a video of his twins.
Karan Johar shared a video of his twins.
bollywood

Karan Johar's daughter Roohi turns 'mummy' for brother Yash, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:39 AM IST
  • Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared a video of his children Roohi and Yash role-playing as a mother-son duo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor and Ranveer Singh attended Rohan Shrestha's birthday bash in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
Shraddha Kapoor and Ranveer Singh attended Rohan Shrestha's birthday bash in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Shraddha attends rumoured boyfriend Rohan's birthday bash, Ranveer also spotted

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:48 AM IST
  • Shraddha Kapoor and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the birthday bash of her rumoured boyfriend, celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. See pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut in a still from Queen.
Kangana Ranaut in a still from Queen.
bollywood

On Queen's 7th anniversary, Kangana says she did it 'for money' to fund studies

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:42 AM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut has said that she did Queen 'for money' and never thought it would even be released. The film celebrates its seventh anniversary on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah Rukh Khan lost both his parents when he was young.
Shah Rukh Khan lost both his parents when he was young.
bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan visits parents' grave in New Delhi, pays respects

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:33 AM IST
  • Pictures of Shah Rukh Khan at his parents' grave site in New Delhi showed the actor paying his respects. Shah Rukh's parents died when he was very young.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in a Sadak.
Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in a Sadak.
bollywood

Pooja reveals advice dad Mahesh gave her for kissing scene with 'icon' Sanjay

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:56 AM IST
  • Pooja Bhatt has revealed the advice her father Mahesh Bhatt gave her before shooting a romantic scene with Sanjay Dutt in Sadak.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonam Kapoor had the warmest wish for her cousin, Janhvi Kapoor.
Sonam Kapoor had the warmest wish for her cousin, Janhvi Kapoor.
bollywood

Sonam finds rare childhood throwback pic to wish Janhvi on her birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:40 AM IST
  • Sonam Kapoor, who lives in London, shared a throwback picture from their childhood to wish Janhvi Kapoor on her birthday. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ibrahim Ali Khan with his dad Saif Ali Khan.
Ibrahim Ali Khan with his dad Saif Ali Khan.
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan attends son Ibrahim's birthday bash, here's an unseen pic of them

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:56 AM IST
  • An unseen picture of Saif Ali Khan with his son Ibrahim Ali Khan from latter's birthday bash has surfaced online. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of the restaurant too.
Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of the restaurant too.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra presents new Indian restaurant in New York

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:11 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra has shared information about a new restaurant called Sona in New York. She has been creatively involved with it from contributing in its design, menu, music and even with its name.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam shot for the dance number earlier this year.
Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam shot for the dance number earlier this year.
bollywood

Aamir Khan turns lover boy, poses with Elli AvrRam in first look of dance number

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:15 AM IST
  • Elli AvrRam has shared the first look of her upcoming dance number with Aamir Khan, from the film Koi Jaane Na.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dharmendra with Salman Khan at an event.
Dharmendra with Salman Khan at an event.
bollywood

When Dharmendra called Salman Khan 'Suleiman' on stage, apologised with a hug

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:08 AM IST
A vintage video of a young Salman Khan on stage with Dharmendra was shared on social media. Salman and Dharmedra's fans were amused at how the veteran actor goofed up Salman's name on stage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pooja Bhatt in Bombay Begums.
Pooja Bhatt in Bombay Begums.
bollywood

Pooja Bhatt, on the cusp of an acting comeback, reveals why she took a step back

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:04 PM IST
  • Actor Pooja Bhatt has said that she took a step back from acting because she had no desire to play 'arm candy' to heroes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP