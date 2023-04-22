Eid special: Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan hopes she gets ‘double Eidi’ from husband Zaid this time

Actor Gauahar Khan is eagerly awaiting a new chapter in her life as she prepares to become a mother. The actor opens up about her excitement for this Eid, which will be extra special as she gets to her due date.

Gauahar Khan is expecting her first baby with husband Zaid Darbar

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This Eid is extremely special for me! Also, I am wondering if I will be able to cook, as I am getting lazier by the day because the (delivery) time is coming closer. We are counting days until we become three from two,” shares an elated Khan, who is expecting her first child with husband, content creator Zaid Darbar.

The 39-year-old continues, “This Ramadan, I have not been able to fast because I’m in my third trimester and it’s not advised to fast. I miss my rozas but everything else is the same. I am waking up for sehri because I cook for Zaid and Iftar. It is just that I couldn’t fast this time”.

Opening up about her Eid celebrations, the actor shares, “I’m going to be putting my feet up and everybody will have to come and see me because it will be the closest time to my delivery date before everyone can meet me. My friends and family will come over for lunch or dinner. Zaid’s family also comes. It gets tiring because pata nahi chalta ke subha se kab shaam hui. But I am hoping that I dont tire myself out so much and just enjoy the day”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Being pregnant during Ramadan has made the experience special for the actor, as she confesses, “I know that all the Ibadat that I’m doing is also going through my baby. I’m trying my best to make it as peaceful, pious and fun for the life that I have inside me. Zaid has been extremely caring”.

Ask her about her Eidi, she chuckles and mentions that she is hoping for a double Eidi from Zaid this time.

“I hope I get a double Eidi from Zaid. That’s what I have been telling him (laughs). Actually, I don’t have to tell him anything. All my life, I thought I was a gifter in my life but I am married to someone who is a bigger gift than me. I know that I will get something appropriate. It better be two gifts,” she ends.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}