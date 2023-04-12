Ishita Dutta: Enjoyed shopping at local markets in Lucknow

Actor Ishita Dutta feels high media accessibility has its pros and cons..

Ishita Dutta

“Earlier, one could relax in their own space but today there is lot of pressure of being watched or to look good all the time. One needs to be on the toes as the media and paparazzi are everywhere. It is better to let them do their work while we focus on ours. I enjoy being there on social media as it is a major ‘work-connect’ for creative people. Rest we all want some space in life,” says the Drishyam and Setters actor.

Dutta prefers striking balance between personal and professional life. “Both are important be it work or life. For now, I am working but I’ll be on a break now and then. I have some interesting work lined up for August-September. As this is not the time to over burden myself with projects as I need rest and good diet, for now. Also, I am being a bit choosy as post Drishyam, I was getting similar characters to portray and that is where I thought I had to be careful to avoid getting typecast,” says Dutta who is expecting her first child with actor-husband Vatsal Sheth.

Dutta was in the city for a web shoot and said this visit happened after six years. “I had been to Lucknow to shoot for my TV shows. It was a different experience then. Today the place has transformed brilliantly. As I had to shoot at local markets, I got a chance to shop a bit too, though not to my heart’s content. Still, I managed to get my hands over some lovely Lucknawi kurtis from Hazratganj and also savoured some sweet delicacies,” Dutta says.

“Since it was primarily a working visit, I didn’t get much time to explore the new things that have come up here,” says Dutta who was in city for the shoot of an OTT series, helmed by filmmaker Tigamanshu Dhulia.

