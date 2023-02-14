Actor Javed Khan Amrohi dies in Mumbai, Bollywood pays tributes

Actor Javed Khan Amrohi, best known for his performance in popular films such as Andaz Apna Apna (1994) and Lagaan (2001), died Tuesday at a Mumbai hospital. He died due to lung failure. (Also read: As Andaz Apna Apna completes 25 years, here are 25 iconic dialogues from Salman Khan, Aamir Khan’s film)

Filmmaker Ramesh Talwar confirmed Javed's death to PTI and told the news agency that the actor, who had worked in the yesteryear popular TV show Nukkad, was suffering from a breathing ailment.

Javed had been bedridden for one year and was undergoing treatment in Mumbai. “He passed away at the hospital around 1 pm as both his lungs failed,” he added.

Actor Akhilendra Mishra, who often worked with Javed also shared the news of the actor's death on his Facebook page. "Vinamra shraddhanjali Javed Khan saheb, behtareen abhineta, varishta rangkarmi IPTA ke sakriya sadasya (Humble tribute Javed Khan sir. Best actor, senior artist, active member of IPTA)."

Akhilendra Mishra's post.

He also told PTI that Javed's last rites will be performed at the Oshiwara Kabristan at 7.30 pm. Javed was in his 70s and is survived by a son and a daughter.

Having started his career with theatre after graduating from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Amrohi appeared in smaller yet pivotal roles in over 150 films and close to a dozen TV shows.

Javed essayed the role of barber Karim in the 1980s TV show Nukkad. In the comedy film Andaz Apna Apna, Javed played the role of Anand Akela - one of the suitors of Raveena (Raveena Tandon) who eventually gives up the pursuit and decides to help Aamir Khan instead. In Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan, he played the cricket commentator and he was one of the Indian Women's Hockey team's support staff in Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De India (2007).

Actor Danish Husain also mourned Javed's death and tweeted, “Gutted to hear about #JavedKhanAmrohi Bhai’s demise. This seems to be a season of farewell. Condolences to his family, friends, colleagues @iptamumbai #Nukkadd #Lagaan, and so on and so forth.”

Javed also worked in popular Hindi films including Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Laadla, and Ishq. He was also seen in both parts of Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak - the 1991 film, and the 2020 sequel Sadak 2. He also worked in the critically acclaimed 1988 TV series Mirza Ghalib.

HT Entertainment Desk