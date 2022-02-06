Raveena Tandon recalls how she took revenge after Aamir Khan pranked her on Andaz Apna Apna sets

Raveena Tandon has revealed that Aamir Khan was not the only one playing pranks on the sets of now popular comedy film Andaz Apna Apna. Raveena has said that Aamir once scared her with hot tea, or so she thought.

Salman Khan, Raveena, Aamir, and Karisma Kapoor played lead roles in the 1994 film Andaz Apna Apna. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film failed badly at the box office, only to gain the status of a cult classic over the years.

Raveena said, “I still remember, Aamir and I were shooting on a horse carriage for Andaz Apna Apna. It was a really fun sequence, however, little did I know that the whole unit along with Aamir is planning to pull a prank on me. We were sitting inside the carriage and Aamir was standing behind me while I was getting my makeup done. He asked for a cup of tea and suddenly, I see this hot cup of tea falling from his hand and coming in my direction. I got scared and I immediately tried to duck, only to realize that it was a prank. The cup was empty, and it was tied to the plate through a thread.” She was speaking on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

Raveena Tandon also enacted on the Andaz Apna Apna song on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

The actor also talked about her own prank on Aamir. “While everyone had a laugh at my expense, I was no less. I gave it back to Aamir during the same sequence. At that time, there were no vanity vans, so Aamir had to walk quite a while to use the washroom. While he was away, due to the weather conditions, our director Rajkumar Santoshi Ji told us to pack up for the day. However, I requested master Saroj ji to give Aamir a difficult step and make him practice that step inside the carriage. He did what was instructed, but soon he realized that I was relaxing, and he was the only one practicing. He came to know after 30 minutes that he was pranked. Every time I think of it, it brings a smile to my face even today,” she said.

Also read: Raveena Tandon regrets ‘ghastly thing’ about her character in Andaz Apna Apna

Raveena was reminded of the pranks after one of the contestants, Sharad Sharma, on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, sang Ello Ji Sanam from the film. The singing reality show is aired over the weekend and will see Raveena joining Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, and Shankar Mahadevan on the judges' panel as a guest.

Raveena Tandon danced to Tip Tip.

During her appearance on the show, she also danced to her hit song Tip Tip Barsa Paani. Raveena was last seen on Net

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON