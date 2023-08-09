Monika Panwar: Theatre prepped me all for Bollywood

Actor Monika Panwar asserts that taking the theatre route to the industry saved her from bitter experiences.

Monika Panwar

“When your focus is clear, and you vividly know where you are headed, then chances of being duped or facing some distasteful instances surely get reduced. Also, as a girl coming from a different world, my training at the National School of Drama prepared me for what lay ahead. Also, I would like to thank my stars that I decided to take up acting as a career when the sun of OTT was about to rise and shine big,” says the Super 30 and Love Aaj Kal 2 actor on her visit to the Hindustan Times office in Lucknow, recently.

Talking about her last release where she portrayed a headstrong girl from a humble background, Panwar adds, “This role in Jamtara worked in my favour from day one. This character was exceptionally difficult and different from what I had done earlier. The way the show presented my character was what any actor would want to do at any point in their career. Getting such strong roles initially in my career helped me a lot. The show turned the game for me, and nowhere did I have an idea that playing lead matters so much in the industry. It is counted and paves the way for a much secure future.”

For now, Panwar says it’s time to concentrate on work as there is a lot to prove for this Garhwali girl. “I am a soul from the hills and that’s where I belong but for now it’s all work for me. Even my parents want me to carry on with my profession as they understand that joh bhi karungi achha karungi. As far as my personal life is concerned, I have a few friends from theatre. It’s only when my work leaves me with some time that I get to connect with them,” says the youngster who will be seen in quite a few projects along with a web series Choona that was shot in Lucknow.

