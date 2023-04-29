Rajesh Jais: Roles are being well-crafted for all characters

Actor Rajesh Jais credits his hard work which helped him deliver his best in whatever capacity he could as an actor.

Rajesh Jais

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I tag myself as a very content actor, the one who wants to give his best and move on. I have always been upfront and never regretted a thing in my career. Be that one film (Aa Ab Laut Chale) where I got to play the lead, but the film created no ripples, kab aayi kab gyi kisi ko pata nai chala, mujhe bhi nai (laughs). Thankfully life has been kind, I never had to look back as there was no dearth of work. Once, I thought to take a break and tried it too but within a short span learnt my lesson that kaam hi kaam ko khitchta hai. If I am getting work on my talent till date that fills me with immense gratitude for sure,” says Jais.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He is happy with reviews his recent releases have earned.

“Be it Tu Jhooti Mian Makkaar,Rana Naidu or Jehanabad – Of Love & War all were well received. I knew from day one that these stories would work in today’s time. OTT has revolutionised our content and I consider myself really lucky to have been able to see this era where roles are written considerately for all characters and not just the lead. That’s more the reason that we are getting opportunity in a big way. When I got this role in Jehanabad... the highlight was the character being from certain era and have typical Bihari accent, so when you get to play such roles, it brings diversity to your career graph.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The veteran actor just wants to focus on work and is surely enjoying working with younger lot.

“Today we have a vast range of actors, makers and writers who are ready to go an extra mile to make content driven projects. If at my age, I will not walk with them with total conviction I will be left behind. So, I am readily taking up projects that are coming my way and giving me a chance to do something better than my last release,” adds Jais who will be next seen in Apurva and Neelu Lucknow Wali, SaaleAashiq and Lakeerein.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON