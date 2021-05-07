Actor Siddharth says 'Hindi speaking junta' is calling him 'South ka Swara Bhasker', here's how she reacted

Actor Siddharth, famous for his role in films such as Rang De Basanti and Bommarillu, has tweeted about the name that a few Twitter users have coined for him. He says that he is being called 'South ka Swara Bhasker'.

Siddharth is often vocal about his stance on a variety of social and political issues on Twitter, something Swara is also known for. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, he wrote, "Hindi speaking junta calling me south Ka @ReallySwara . Just to clarify...I would happily be Swara from anywhere or anytime. She's awesome and a cutie."

Swara was flattered by his compliment and reacted in the like. "You are India ka Siddharth and we are soooooo thankful for you! Also, hey Hottie," she wrote in her reply.

Their fans on Twitter wrote comments, praising them for expressing their views online. "Both of you are awesome. In the worst of times we still have people who are risking things to make theirs and others voice heard. It helps with that fear we feel when we raise our voice," wrote one. "Never forget we stand with you," wrote another. "Twitter ne bana di Jodi," wrote another.

Meanwhile, Swara has again been trending on Twitter since the last two days. The actor, herself, is confused as to the reason behind it. "Been trending for 24 hours and I still don’t know why?!?! I guess I’m happy to distract whoever this is from the depressing pandemic reality!?! #Trending #trendingbutwhy," she wrote in a tweet.

Siddharth is known for films such as Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi, Jigarthanda and Sivappu Manjal Pachai. In Rang De Basanti, he was seen with Aamir Khan as freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Swara was last seen in Netflix series Bhaag Beanie Bhaag last year.