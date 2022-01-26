Adah Sharma issues clarification for video of her dancing next to British guard: 'British ruled our land for 200 years'

Earlier this week, actor Adah Sharma's video from her London trip, in which she was seen dancing next to a British guard, went viral and the actor was heavily trolled for it. On Tuesday, Adah shared a clarification post on her Instagram account and reposted the controversial video.

Sharing the video, Adah wrote, “Friends and my dear countrymen, lend me your ears this is not to bury my Instagram post (that everyone is resharing. Scroll down on my feed to check authenticity. REPOSTING it again. This video was not shot at Buckingham palace. But yes it is on London ground. Photography was allowed here and this video was shot with full assent taken from all quarters."

She added, "The tourism campaign team asked me to sing a song.. i chose to sing in Hindi . This video was shot pre-covid times. P.S. The British ruled our land for almost 200 years. They were large hearted enough to allow an Indian girl to sing a Hindi song on their soil (with permissions taken) But it makes me proud to see my own countrymens large-heartedness to stand up so solidly for the British. It shows how seriously we Indians follow ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.”

Adah also commented on her post and wrote, “FREE GYM PACKAGE! Chalo all you beautiful sofa aalus Jinko exercise nahi karni hai (All you beautiful couch potatoes, who do not want to exercise). Come! jump into conclusions in my comment section and burn calories. For free Offer valid till 1920.” Actor Nitin Mirani commented on her post, “The things we do to get the Kohinoor back.”

One fan asked Adah, “Did you get the Kohinoor back?” Another one said, “Need guts. Bravo ! More power & love.” While one wrote, “Kisi koh is tarah insult karne ka haq nahin hai madam (It is still not right to insult someone like that madam).”

The explanation, along with the video, comes after a paparazzo account shared Adah's video on Monday with the caption, “Dada bhadak gaye (Dada got angry) #adahsharma.” In the video, Adah is seen dancing next to a British guard to her song Shake It Like Shammi from the movie Hasee Toh Phasee.

Many internet users slammed Adah and accused her of “worst tourist behaviour.” As one person commented, “This is the worst tourist behaviour.” Another one said, “This is really bad. Not funny. Unka mazaak nhi banana chaiye (We should not make fun of them). Have some manners." While one wrote, “Yahi logon ke wajah se Indians ko bewakoof samjha jata hai dusre countries me (It's because of people like her that Indians are considered fools around the world).”

Adah made her Bollywood debut with the horror film 1920 in 2008. She was later seen in another horror film titled Phhir, for which she collaborated with filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and actor Rajneesh Duggal. She was last seen in the short film Chuha Billi which was directed by Prasad Kadam.

