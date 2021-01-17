Adah Sharma: Star or newcomer, your work displayed side-by-side on OTT homepage

Actor Adah Sharma lauds the way OTT is pushing good content. And the focus being more on performances and not on those starring in a particular project is what making the space thrive with talent and quality work.

“We’ve been talking about how a story is the hero for long but in films that often doesn’t happen. But OTT is doing exactly that. And this approach has redefined the kind of content that’s being favoured and loved, and in the process making stars out of new comers or those who’ve been struggling long enough to create a space in the industry,” says the actor, who’s web shows Pati Patni Aur Panga and The Holiday have done well and are now heading towards the second season.

Some have expressed concern regarding how stars venturing into OTT might disrupt the balance that the space has created diminishing the star-actor divide, Sharma, however, feels otherwise.

“Nothing can disrupt the balance of good content as the audience wants to see good films and shows despite of who’s starring in it. OTT is one place where everyone is given an equal platform. Whether you’re the biggest star or a rank newcomer, on OTT home page everyone’s work is displayed side-by-side for the audience to choose. It’s not like in theatres only big films with stars or star kids would get maximum timing, while small films would get neglected. But now that hopefully won’t happen anymore.”

Showering more praise on OTT, Sharma says that it has exposed more and more people to world content.

“And that has changed our taste for better. Now the audience want entertaining and real stuff. If you can’t hold their interest, you lose out on the game. So you need to put in extra effort,” adds Sharma, who’ll be seen next in the films Commando 4, Question Mark and three short films.

Reacting to the theatre and OTT discussion, the actor says she too is looking forward to cinemas to be fully functional again.

“Who doesn’t want his or her film to release on the big screen and see the audience cheering, whistling and clapping? The 70mm charm is unmatchable. Also, the industry employs many people, they also need to go back to work. At the same time, in such difficult times OTT has given us hope and helping us entertain the audience,” she adds.

