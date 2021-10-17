Adarsh Gourav bulks up for the first time for a film, calls it more ‘interesting than difficult’

While most celebrity body transformations require a lot of hard work and discipline,actor Adarsh Gourav , who is bulking up for the first time in his life calls it more “interesting” than difficult. He reveals to us that it is for a film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan, in which he stars with Ananya Panday and Sidhant Chaturvedi.

“We will start filming it in March next year. For the character that I am playing, I am require to bulk up physically, for which I started training. My first step which I took towards it was telling myself ‘no junk food’ for the next one year (laughs) because I have got to eat clean and gain weight in a clean way. 12 kgs of muscle, combined with good fat and then cut down,” says the 27-year-old, who shot to fame with The White Tiger earlier this year.

Gourav trains for one-and-a-half hours every day, six days a week, keeping aside one for rest.

“I have always been sort of prone to exercising and keeping myself fit, but not the amount of hours I have been spending these days on workout. So yes, this is new to me. I had done some cross fit when I was around 18-19, but to do calesthenics and weight lifting is something I have never done combined,” he shares.

The entire routine, the Mom (2017) actor feels, has made him more disciplined and consistent.

“The difficult part for me was more about the eating. I am not a big eater, so when I had to eat 3, 500 calories a day, that was more difficult for me. My body is getting used to it for now. I have to do it for the next seven-eight months. Hopefully after that I will be good,” he says.