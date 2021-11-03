Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Adarsh Gourav: I am hoping to get more work outside India and create a balance with work here
bollywood

Adarsh Gourav: I am hoping to get more work outside India and create a balance with work here

Actor Adarsh Gourav has already started shooting of the anthology, which also stars Hollywood icons including Meryl Streep.
Adarsh Gourav got international acclaim with his film, The White Tiger
Published on Nov 03, 2021 11:53 AM IST
By Sugandha Rawal

After garnering international fame with The White Tiger, actor Adarsh Gourav has joined the team of an anthology series, which also include names such as Meryl Streep, David Schwimmer, and Kit Harington. While he doesn’t share screen space with the global stars, he is confident that the project has potential to push his career in Hollywood ahead.

“More than nervous, I’m extremely excited about this opportunity to work with such a diverse crew in a foreign country. It is a very promising character. I hope to maximise every opportunity that I get over here. Unfortunately Harrington, Streep, and Schwimmer, are not part of my episode. But it is still exciting to be part of a set that has so many international crew members, and a different experience altogether,” says Gourav, as he talks about the project, Extrapolations.

The actor hopes to get many more such projects in India and abroad. “It is a very rewarding and fulfilling for me to be able to work on different projects with such different directors, and people who come from different countries and different cultures. I hope this creates more opportunities for me to work globally,” he confesses, adding he is “definitely” hoping to get to work much more outside of India.

RELATED STORIES

Opening up about his career plan, the 27-year-old reveals, “The idea is just to audition and work. I don’t really have any plans. But there needs to be a balance between what I’m doing in India and the opportunities I get from the West going forward.”

Gourav is always on the lookout for people who believe in “telling stories that are different”.

“I love meeting unique individuals, and constantly looking out for such filmmakers. My condition for picking up projects is that it needs to get me excited and me being able to connect with the story on some level. Because if you are getting into the process of playing a person, it might as well be somebody who you haven’t been before, that is more rewarding for me,” he says while concluding.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Abhinav calls threats against Virat-Anushka’s daughter Vamika ‘new low’

5

Shilpa spotted with son Viaan, Abhay poses with nephew Karan. See pics

Neha Dhupia: Mehr is very excited to celebrate this Diwali with her younger brother

Kangana Ranaut to those advocating ban on firecrackers: ‘Walk to your office’
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP