Entertainment / Bollywood / Adhyayan Suman: Don't know if he was a druggie, but was heartbreaking to see Shah Rukh Khan going to meet him in jail
bollywood

Adhyayan Suman: Don't know if he was a druggie, but was heartbreaking to see Shah Rukh Khan going to meet him in jail

Adhyayan Suman has said that he won't judge what Aryan Khan may or may not have done. Nonetheless, he extended support to Shah Rukh Khan, adding that he should not have to face criticism.
Shah Rukh Khan visits Arthur Road Jail to meet his son Aryan Khan in Mumbai. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 03:50 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Adhyayan Suman has extended support to Shah Rukh Khan as his son Aryan Khan continues to be in jail in a drugs case. Adhyayan has said that Shah Rukh Khan does not deserve to face scrutiny, “even if Aryan had taken drugs”.

Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son, along with a few others, was arrested on October 3 after a Narcotics Control Bureau team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship on its way to Goa.

Speaking to Bollywood Life, Adhyayan said, "When people are down, it's very easy to put them further down. I saw some people were trying to do that to Shah Rukh. Even if Aryan had taken drugs, I don't see why Shah Rukh Khan has to face the brunt of this.”

Adhyayan had earlier tweeted, “Shah bhai love you forever! No matter how hard they try! They can't dethrone you! The entire nation stands by you! @iamSRK #IStandWithSRK #SRK #Shah.” He told the publication that his tweet was just a show of support. “I primarily spoke about Shah Rukh Khan only from the perspective of being a father. He must be heartbroken. I don't want to judge Aryan right now. I don't know whether he was a druggie, is a druggie, what was found from him. I am not in the right space to comment on it. But it was heartbreaking to see a man of Shah Rukh Khan's caliber going to Arthur Road Jail to meet his son."

Aryan Khan's bail plea was rejected by the special court on October 20 and his judicial custody was extended till October 30. After they approached the Bombay high court, an urgent bail plea hearing was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

