Adhyayan Suman on his 2016 interview about Kangana Ranaut and drugs: ‘It was an emotional outburst’

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 12:34 IST

Actor Adhyayan Suman has said that his statements about Kangana Ranaut and drugs were not taken seriously in 2016, but people now want to ‘drag’ his name over the same issue. Insisting that he should be left alone, Adhyayan said in a new interview, “Dragging me today is unfair. After that, people talk about mental health. I had also spoken about it, but I think unless you are a superstar, you have no right to speak.”

Adhyayan and Kangana were in a relationship from 2008-2009. Adhyayan had claimed in an interview in 2016 that Kangana used to take drugs.

Asked about a politician’s statement that the Narcotics Control Bureau should investigate Kangana based on his statements, Adhyayan told DNA, “People have been dragging my name, when today I’m in a better position. Why drag my name after an interview that was given almost five years ago. Why wasn’t any notice taken at that time? The interview was not to shame anybody or point fingers. It was an emotional outburst that I wanted to speak about. It’s good to be silent some time but not all the time. This was just a case where I came out and spoke about what I had been through. With folded hands, I want people to respect my privacy and just be fair. Dragging me today is unfair. After that, people talk about mental health. I had also spoken about it, but I think unless you are a superstar, you have no right to speak.”

He had also said similar things in a series of tweets last month. “My name has sprung up relating to an interview which I had given in 2016 !!!! People stop speculating and dragging me in this toxicity ! I have not filed any case against anybody ! I don’t intend to visit that dark phase of my life ! Please please I have moved on ! Let me be !Media channels frantically call me to talk to me please don’t call me if it is in regards to this matter I said what I had to in 2016 I have nothing else to say.. I have had a huge struggle in regards to my work a dan finally I have seen a ray of hope. If u can’t support me, please do not drag my name in this!! I was ridiculed back in 2016 for speaking out by these media channels and now I am sorry I have nothing to say ! Regards,” he tweeted.

My name has sprung up relating to an interview which I had given in 2016 !!!! People stop speculating and dragging me in this toxicity ! I have not filed any case against anybody ! I don’t intend to visit that dark phase of my life ! Please please I have moved on ! Let me be ! — adhyayan summan (@AdhyayanSsuman) September 8, 2020

Media channels frantically call me to talk to me please don’t call me if it is in regards to this matter I said what I had to in 2016 I have nothing else to say.. I have had a huge struggle in regards to my work a dan finally I have seen a ray of hope. If u can’t support me — adhyayan summan (@AdhyayanSsuman) September 8, 2020

Adhyayan had said in his 2016 interview to DNA, “On her birthday in March 2008 at The Leela, she had invited everybody that she had worked with. She said ‘Let’s do cocaine in the night.’ I had smoked hash with her a couple of times before, and didn’t like it so I said no. I remember getting into the biggest argument that night because I said no to cocaine.”

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh had said that the Mumbai Police will probe Kangana’s alleged drug links on the basis of the old interview. On her part, Kangana had expressed her willingness to undergo drug tests and have her call records examined. “I am more than happy to oblige @MumbaiPolice @AnilDeshmukhNCP please do my drug tests, investigate my call records if you find any links to drug peddlers ever I will accept my mistake and leave Mumbai forever, looking forward to meet you,” she had tweeted.

