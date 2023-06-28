Adipurush box office collection day 12: Om Raut's film mints just 1.90 crore, total earnings stand at 279.78 crore

Adipurush box office collection: The film, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, has witnessed a further dip as it earned only ₹1.90 crore, in early estimates, at the domestic box office. The film's total collection in India now stands at ₹279.78 crore. (Also Read | Allahabad HC asks Adipurush makers ‘why Hindus' tolerance is being tested’)

Adipurush box office numbers

Adipurush box office collection day 12: Prabhas plays the lead in the film.

According to Sacnik.com, Adipurush earned ₹1.90 crore in India, as per early estimates. This takes the film's total earnings at the domestic box office now to ₹279.78 crore in India. As per the report, Adipurush had an overall 7.23% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday.

Why Adipurush faced backlash?

Adipurush faced backlash on social media for its poor VFX and controversial dialogues including 'marega bete', 'bua ka bagicha hain kya' and 'jalegi tere baap ki'. From critics to reviewers, several people from across the country expressed disappointment over the film's certain dialogues. Amid such flak, the team of Adipurush revamped the dialogues. However, the box office numbers have been nosediving.

More about Adipurush

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghava (Lord Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Goddess Sita), Sunny Singh as Shesh (Laxman), and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana). Adipurush is an adaptation of the epic Ramayana. It released in theatres on June 16.

Allahabad High Court on Adipurush

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday expressed concern over the way key characters of the epic Ramayana have been depicted in Adipurush, saying "Hindus are tolerant but why they are tested every time". The Lucknow bench, which was hearing petitions seeking a ban on the film, also issued a notice to the movie's Hindi dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir after allowing an application for his impleadment.

The bench declined to accept the contention that a disclaimer shown at the start of the film makes it clear it is not the Ramayana. "When the filmmaker has shown Lord Rama, Devi Sita, Lord Laxman, Lord Hanuman, Ravan, Lanka, etc., how will the disclaimer convince the people at large that the story is not from Ramayana," the vacation bench of justices Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Shree Prakash Singh said.

It asked Deputy Solicitor General SB Pandey to seek instructions as to whether the central government was contemplating reviewing the certificate granted by the Censor Board (Central Board of Film Certification) for screening the movie. "Hindus are tolerant but why they are tested every time? When Hindus are civilised, is it correct to suppress them," the bench said.

