Adipurush box office day 10 collection: Prabhas film adds 6 crore on Sunday, stands at 274 crore

Adipurush box office collection: The Om Raut film got some relief in its second weekend but the improvement is too little to make much of a difference. Starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, the film went on to collect around ₹6 crore on its second Sunday. Also read: Mahabharat actor Girija Shankar on Adipurush: 'There's no need to use this tapori langauge, they could have done better'

Adipurush faces negative word of mouth

Prabhas plays Raghava in Adipurush.

Adipurush has been widely slammed for its treatment of characters, the epic story of Ramayana and its colloquial dialogues. Amid severe backlash, some of the dialogues were modified by the makers after few days of its release. Despite the changes, the negative word of mouth refuses to slow down.

Adipurush box office

According to a report on Sacnilk.com, Adipurush earned an estimated ₹6 crore net in India in all languages on its tenth day. This takes its 10-day total to around ₹274.55 crore at the domestic box office in all languages.

The film had a wonderful opening of ₹37 crore on June 16 with ₹140 crore worldwide gross collection. It crossed ₹200 crore in India in its first weekend itself but since its first Monday, it has been on a free fall and has failed to add another ₹100 crore in a week.

The film has been called out for its dialogues written by Manoj Muntashir. On Saturday, All India Cine Workers Association wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Mumbai Police, demanding the registration of a case against the producer, director, and writer of Adipurush.

AICWA's letter to Amit Shah

A portion of the letter read: “The producers want to make money selling discounted tickets across the multiplexes, which will send a wrong message about our learning and faith the Ramayan, the Makers T-Series and the producers, Writer Manoj Muntasir and Director Om Raut have made a Mockery of Ramayan by twisting the Dialogues, the costumes and the storyline (Characters) which sounds unacceptable to anybody and everybody. Being a follower of Hinduism, the religious Sentiments of entire Hindu and Sanatan Dharma are hurt by the scenes, costumes and dialogues which is depicting wrong image of the invincible and immortal God of Hindus. Ramayan what we Know is twisted completely as per the taste of the Adipurush movie makers.”

