Adipurush box office collection day 11: Prabhas' film earns just 1.75 crore on second Monday

Adipurush box office collection: Om Raut's film has faced another blow as it minted only ₹1.75 crore nett (in early estimate) at the domestic box office on the second Monday of its release. The total collection of the film so far, since its release on June 16, stands at a little over ₹277 crore. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is an adaptation of the epic Ramayana. (Also Read | Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan actor Arun Mandola slams Adipurush, calls it ‘nonsense’)

About Adipurush

Adipurush released in India on June 16.(HT_PRINT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film stars Prabhas as Raghava (Lord Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Goddess Sita), Sunny Singh as Shesh (Laxman), and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana). Adipurush has drawn heavy criticism post its release. From critics to reviewers, many voiced disappointment over certain dialogues in the film. In the face of outrage and negative reviews, the team of Adipurush revamped the dialogues.

What Adipurush earned on second Monday of its release?

As per a Sacnik.com report, Adipurush earned ₹1.75 crore nett in India for all languages as per early estimates. The film has earned ₹ ₹277.50 crore in India till now.

T-Series on film's collection

Taking to Twitter on Monday, T-Series shared a post on the worldwide collection of Adipurush till Sunday. It shared a poster which read, "Worldwide ten day box office gross ₹450 crore, global box office." It captioned the post, "We are incredibly touched by the overwhelming response shown towards Adipurush."

Pleas against Adipurush

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday will hear pleas against Adipurush. The Lucknow bench of the high court on Monday allowed an amendment application of the petitioner who has raised objections to the movie on different counts. The bench will hear the petitioner's application to implead dialogue writer of the movie, Manoj Muntashir, as a party in the petition. Another PIL has been filed seeking a ban on the movie. The plea by Naveen Dhawan is also listed on Tuesday for hearing.

All India Cine Workers Association's letter to Amit Shah

Last week the All India Cine Workers Association wrote a letter to home minister Amit Shah and Mumbai Police, demanding the registration of a case against the producer, director, and writer of Adipurush. A part of the letter read, "Ramayan what we Know is twisted completely as per the taste of the Adipurush movie makers. We are requesting you to Lodge an FIR Against the Makers of Adipurush Movie the producers Bhushan Kumar T-Series & others, the Director Om Raut and the Writer Manoj Muntasir Shukla."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON