Adipurush box office day 8 collection: Prabhas film records its lowest number at 3 cr as shows get cancelled

Adipurush box office day 8 collection: The film starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon entered its second week on Friday but is now struggling hard at the box office. The Om Raut film had collected around ₹260 crore in all languages in India in its first week and could add just around ₹3.25 crore on Friday. Also read: Mahabharat actor Girija Shankar on Adipurush: 'There's no need to use this tapori langauge, they could have done better'

Adipurush released on June 16 in theatres across the globe.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adipurush, which is an adaptation of the epic Ramayana, has drawn heavy criticism post release. From critics to reviewers, many voiced misgivings over certain lines in the film. Among the lines over which the makers have drawn flak are 'Marega bete', 'Bua ka bagicha hai kya' and 'Jalegi tere baap ki'. Some problematic lines have now been modified in the film.

Adipurush box office

According to a report on Sacnilk.com, Adipurush earned an estimated ₹3.25 crore net in India on its eighth day in all languages. This takes its total domestic collection to around ₹263.15 crore. The report states the film had an overall 11.20 percent Hindi occupancy on Friday.

The film had already crossed ₹400 crore worldwide gross collection two days back. It now remains to be seen if the film will show some improvement in its second weekend.

Theatre owner wants Adipurush makers to be jailed

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, the executive director of the Gaiety Galaxy cinema hall in Mumbai, Manoj Desai, slammed the Adipurush makers saying "They should be jailed for this". He told ANI, "Strict action should be taken against these people. The film has hurt the sentiments of Hindus. All those involved in the making of the film, especially the writer, Manoj Muntashir, should be sent to jail."

Shows get cancelled

On the losses theatre owners have incurred as the film failed to live up to its pre-release hype and got embroiled in controversies, Manoj said, “Viewers have rejected this film. Yesterday, two of our shows were cancelled and today, our matinee shows had to be cancelled due to poor word-of-mouth and response. This movie will be removed from theatres very soon and we didn't think it will come to this. Not just ours, the owners of all theatres where the film has been released have suffered losses.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the makers amending the contentious dialogues in the face of criticism, he said, "They have made some changes to the dialogues, but it's too little too late. Changing dialogues in a film after release does not make sense."

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON