Adipurush box office preview: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon-starrer likely to open at 25-30 cr in Hindi

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Adipurush is finally hitting the theatres this Friday on June 16. As expected, it's the only release of the week, with the exception of Hollywood superhero film The Flash, that opens a day prior. (Also Read: Adipurush tickets sell for ₹2000 in Delhi, Mumbai; multiple first day shows sold out)

Prabhas-starrer Adipurush is set to be the widest release of 2023

Adipurush is inspired by the epic Ramayana and will see Prabhas as Raghav (based on Rama), Kriti as Janaki (based on Sita) and Saif as Ravana. It's directed by Om Raut, who previously helmed Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Release

Adipurush has been simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu. Along with these languages, it has been dubbed in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. It has been given a U/A certificate and has a runtime of 2 hours and 59 minutes.

Box office predictions

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the estimated opening of Adipurush in Hindi is likely to be between ₹25 and 30 crore. As per the same report, the number of tickets sold for the Hindi version on the opening day so far is 1.13 lakh, across the three major multiplex chains INOX, PVR and Cinepolis.

This is next to only to Pathaan this year. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer spy thriller got an advance booking of 5.56 lakh tickets and subsequently opened to ₹57 crore in India.

Number of screens

Adipurush is likely to be the biggest release of the year. So far, it's slated to release in at least 4,000 screens in Hindi and 6,200 screens in all languages.

While the film is releasing in 2D and 3D, its IMAX release was cancelled because of IMAX screens getting booked by The Flash.

Competition

So far, only Bollywood romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, and Marvel animated movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse are performing moderately at the Indian box office. But both films have enjoyed a considerable two-week run already and are likely to give in to the mammoth of Adipurush.

Besides competition from The Flash, Adipurush is all set to have a smooth run at the box office as the next tentpole releases won't turn up before the extended Eid weekend starting June 29. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer rom-com Satya Prem Ki Katha and Harrison Ford-starrer Hollywood biggie Indiana Jones: The Dial of Destiny will both release on June 29. Ajay Devgn-starrer sports drama Maidaan was scheduled to release on June 23, a week after Adipurush, but the film now stands postponed.

