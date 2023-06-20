Adipurush controversy gets bigger: Makers agree to revise dialogues; industry says damage is already done

The controversy surrounding Adipurush refuses to die down. Be it the objectionable dialogues, problematic scenes or inappropriate character representation, audiences, at large, don’t seem to be satisfied with the content of the film. Several places including Kathmandu, Pokhara Metropolitan City and now Mumbai have enforced a ban on the film’s screening. Furthermore, writer Manoj Muntashir and director Om Raut have received death threats from Kshatriya Karni Sena at a press conference held in Madhya Pradesh, besides the film facing flak from opposition political parties also. Muntashir has also sought protection from Mumbai Police.

Adipurush is facing flak for mocking Ramayan through its dialogues as well as poor depiction of important characters.

While the makers have agreed to tweak the particular lines that hurt religious sentiments of people, viewers don’t feel it would serve the purpose. Amid this furore, the bigger question being raised is how come a film that makes a mockery of Gods, get a clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without any objection. We talk to industry insiders and get a cleared picture.

INDUSTRY INSIDERS SPEAK

Pahlaj Nihalani

Pahlaj Nihalani, producer and former chairman, CBFC, slams the committee saying there are no learned people. “It’s filled with party workers and all random officers screening movies and clearing it without rasing objections. The chairman is not available to look after the functioning. In absence of a proper system, a film like Adipurush getting a certificate is obvious.”

Komal Nahta

While trade expert Komal Nahata calls it a “grave error” on part of the writers, he agrees that censor also seems to have overlooked it. “It’s definitely a lapse on part of the censor board because the dialogues being discussed are definitely objectionable, and should not have been cleared. Also, revising them now won’t change the fate of the film because there are more issues than just these few lines,” he says.

Taran Adarsh

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh says while watching the film, he wondered how the censor cold clear the movie considering the makers have made a clear mockery of religion. “However, CBFC comes into the picture much later. The onus is on the director and writer and for me, they are to be blamed,” he adds.

Apurva Asrani

People on social media are weaponising movies to prove a political point. You don’t like a film, don’t recommend it. Don’t like its message, counter it with another story. But there are people keen to watch Adipurush. Also, if the makers are being threatened or pressured, we should stand by them in the name of free speech, like we did when Padmavat was being attacked.

DON’T TOUCH THE ORIGINAL

Arun Govil

The actor who portrayed the role of Lord Ram in the original Ramayana says, “Ramayan se aap cheddh-chaadh na karein. We don’t want anyone to mess with our faith. Makers are revising the dialogues because they don’t want people to react further. Par jin logon ne film already dekh li hai, woh dobara dekhne toh jayenge nahi.”

Dipika Chikhlia

The actor who portrayed the role of Sita in the original Ramayana expresses, “Damage is already done. How such a film was cleared by the censor board is surely something to think about. I think people should stop remaking Ramayan now.”

Mukesh Khanna

The actor who earlier had called Adipurush, ‘Bhayaanak mazaak’, now elaborates, “The problem is not only those five lines... What will you do about the costumes, or Raavan made into Mohammad Khilji, Hanuman made to look like a cartoon? If you think only those dialogues are problematic, it makes me wonder if you have put these dialogues intentionally to stir up a controversy to market the film. Aur censor ko kya knowledge nahi hai hamare dharam ki? They are setting a wrong precedent by clearing a film like this.”

