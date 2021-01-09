Adipurush: Saif Ali Khan to join shoot only in March post paternity leave, says director Om Raut

Director Om Raut has said that while the shoot of Prabhas starrer Adipurush will commence this month, actor Saif Ali Khan will join them only in March after his paternity leave ends. His wife, actor Kareena Kapoor is pregnant with their second child.

Saif will be seen playing a character called Lankesh, shown the poster as a man with 10 heads like Raavana, while Prabhas will be seen playing a role inspired by Lord Rama.

Speaking to Bombay Times, Om Raut said, "Saif sir and Prabhas have been prepping for the film extensively for the last three-four months. At this moment, my team is excited for the shoot to commence. They are preparing the final schedule. From where I see it, Saif sir is on paternity leave and will join the shoot sometime in March this year. It’s a deep, extensive story. We plan to shoot all the way up to August.”

Saif had earlier courted controversy when he said how Adipurush would justify Raavana's abduction of Sita. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, he had said: “It’s interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off his nose.”

Saif later issued an apology for the same. Speaking on Saif's foot-in-the-mouth problem, Om Raut had told Rajeev Masand, "I think Saif sir has his own way of thinking. What he kind of meant and what comes out is maybe not always communicated well. That’s one thing that we’ve come over... We’re over it. I love Saif sir for the commitment he has for the subject, the type of reading that he has done. That’s the Saif Ali Khan that we should know, and that’s the Saif Ali Khan that’s a page of Indian cinema.”

